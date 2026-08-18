Ultiland Price Today

The live Ultiland (ARTX) price today is ￡ 0.07922, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07922 per ARTX.

Ultiland currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARTX. During the last 24 hours, ARTX traded between ￡ 0.07883 (low) and ￡ 0.07997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARTX moved -0.11% in the last hour and -8.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.20K.

Ultiland (ARTX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 57.20K￡ 57.20K ￡ 57.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 22.18M￡ 22.18M ￡ 22.18M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 280,000,000 280,000,000 280,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Ultiland is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.20K. The circulating supply of ARTX is --, with a total supply of 280000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 22.18M.