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The live Ultiland price today is 0.07922 GBP.ARTX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ARTX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Ultiland price today is 0.07922 GBP.ARTX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ARTX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Ultiland Logo

Ultiland Price(ARTX)

1 ARTX to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0578306
￡0.0578306￡0.0578306
-0.36%1D
GBP
Ultiland (ARTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:50:47 (UTC+8)

Ultiland Price Today

The live Ultiland (ARTX) price today is ￡ 0.07922, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07922 per ARTX.

Ultiland currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARTX. During the last 24 hours, ARTX traded between ￡ 0.07883 (low) and ￡ 0.07997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARTX moved -0.11% in the last hour and -8.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.20K.

Ultiland (ARTX) Market Information

--
----

￡ 57.20K
￡ 57.20K￡ 57.20K

￡ 22.18M
￡ 22.18M￡ 22.18M

--
----

280,000,000
280,000,000 280,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Ultiland is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.20K. The circulating supply of ARTX is --, with a total supply of 280000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 22.18M.

Ultiland Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.07883
￡ 0.07883￡ 0.07883
24H Low
￡ 0.07997
￡ 0.07997￡ 0.07997
24H High

￡ 0.07883
￡ 0.07883￡ 0.07883

￡ 0.07997
￡ 0.07997￡ 0.07997

--
----

--
----

-0.11%

-0.36%

-8.99%

-8.99%

Ultiland (ARTX) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Ultiland for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0002089-0.36%
30 Days￡ -0.01679-17.49%
60 Days￡ -0.02128-21.18%
90 Days￡ -0.12681-61.55%
Ultiland Price Change Today

Today, ARTX recorded a change of ￡ -0.0002089 (-0.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ultiland 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01679 (-17.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ultiland 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARTX saw a change of ￡ -0.02128 (-21.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ultiland 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.12681 (-61.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ultiland (ARTX)?

Check out the Ultiland Price History page now.

Analysis for Ultiland

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Ultiland recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Ultiland market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ARTX market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**[Market Structure]** On the 4-hour timeframe, ARTX_USDT is showing a mixed bullish-bearish pattern. The MA group of 5–6 moving averages has generated buy signals, while the EMA group of 7 moving averages remains in a buy stance as well. The current price at 0.3197 is 38 pips below the key pivot level of 0.3235, placing it near the lower end of the neutral range. Price action is currently above the S1 support level of 0.3162, indicating room for further upward movement. **[Momentum Status]** The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, signaling a shift in short-term momentum toward the downside. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within the neutral zone, reflecting a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. A divergence has emerged between the fast and slow moving average crossovers and the MACD readings, highlighting a clear stratification in momentum indicators and uneven distribution of market forces.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Ultiland's prices?

Several key factors influence Ultiland (ARTX) prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence in the project
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Development progress and platform updates
4. Partnerships and collaborations announcements
5. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
6. Regulatory news affecting gaming/metaverse tokens
7. User adoption and active community growth
8. Supply and demand dynamics
9. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
10. Technical analysis patterns and trading signals

Why do people want to know Ultiland's price today?

People want to know Ultiland (ARTX) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing market entry/exit points, assessing investment gains or losses, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Ultiland

Ultiland (ARTX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ARTX in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ultiland (ARTX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ultiland could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ultiland will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ARTX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ultiland Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Ultiland in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Ultiland? Buying ARTX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Ultiland. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Ultiland (ARTX) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Ultiland will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Ultiland (ARTX) Guide

What can you do with Ultiland

Owning Ultiland allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Ultiland (ARTX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Ultiland (ARTX)

A Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform with Native Web3 + ART dual DNA, focused on the on-chain issuance, trading, and application of arts and culture IP assets.

Ultiland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ultiland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ultiland Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ultiland

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:50:47 (UTC+8)

Ultiland (ARTX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Ultiland

ARTX USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARTX with leverage. Explore ARTX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Ultiland (ARTX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ultiland price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARTX/USDT
￡0.0578598
￡0.0578598￡0.0578598
-0.22%
725.31K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARTX-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ARTX
ARTX
GBP
GBP

1 ARTX = 0.0578306 GBP