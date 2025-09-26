What is Add Margin?

Understanding the mechanism of margin calls is a required lesson for every futures trader, from beginner to expert. A margin call is not only a passive requirement set by the platform, but also a critical risk warning signal. It alerts traders that they must take immediate measures to protect both their assets and their positions.









A margin call refers to a situation in futures trading where unfavorable market movements cause the position margin to fall below the required level. In this case, the trader must inject additional funds to maintain the position and avoid liquidation





The purpose of a margin call is to ensure that the trader has sufficient funds to cover potential losses and to prevent positions from being liquidated. Put simply, a margin call is the last line of defense for protecting a position.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT













USDT-Margined Futures (Linear): Each automatic margin call amount = Average Entry Price × Size × Position Quantity × Maintenance Margin Rate

Coin-Margined Futures (Inverse): Each automatic margin call amount = Size × Position Quantity × Maintenance Margin Rate / Average Entry Price









A trader opens a long position of 5,000 cont. (1 cont. = 0.0001 BTC) on the BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures contract at an entry price of 18,000 USDT, using 10x leverage. The current maintenance margin rate for this position is 0.4%. The estimated liquidation price for the position is 16,270.96 USDT. The trader has 50 USDT in available margin remaining.





When the fair price falls to 16,270.96 USDT, which is the liquidation price, the automatic margin call mechanism is triggered to prevent the position from being liquidated.





According to the formula, the margin call amount is:





Automatic Margin Call Amount = Average Entry Price × Size × Position Quantity × Maintenance Margin Rate

= 18,000 × 0.0001 × 5,000 × 0.4% = 36 USDT





After this additional margin is applied, the new liquidation price is recalculated:





Maintenance Margin = Position Quantity × Size × Average Entry Price × Maintenance Margin Rate = 5,000 × 0.0001 × 18,000 × 0.4% = 36 USDT





Initial Margin = Average Entry Price × Cont. Size × Size / Leverage = 18,000 × 0.0001 × 5,000 / 10 = 900 USDT





Liquidation Price = (Maintenance Margin – Initial Margin + Average Entry Price × Position Quantity × Size) / (Position Quantity × Size) = (36 – 900 + 18,000 × 5,000 × 0.0001) / (5,000 × 0.0001) = 16,200 USDT





This adjustment helps the trader avoid immediate liquidation. It should be noted that fees and other factors are not included in this calculation, so the actual figures may vary.





If the BTCUSDT price continues to fall and reaches the new liquidation price of 16,200 USDT, the automatic margin call will trigger again. However, in this case, only the remaining 14 USDT of available margin can be added, and a new estimated liquidation price will be recalculated.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT









You will receive a margin call notification when your account balance falls below the required maintenance margin level. The most common reasons for triggering a margin call notification include:





3.1 Market Volatility: Because markets are inherently unpredictable, price fluctuations can cause your account equity to shrink and fall below the maintenance margin requirement. In such cases, a margin call notification will be issued.





3.2 UnfavorableTrading Decisions: When trading decisions deviate from actual market conditions, the margin account may fall into a state where additional funds are required. This risk is particularly pronounced for less experienced traders who may lack a structured trading strategy and, in pursuit of rapid gains, become more susceptible to emotional decision-making. Such factors can significantly increase the probability of triggering a margin call notification.





3.3 Excessive Leverage: Setting leverage too high leaves little room for price fluctuations. Even minor market moves can cause significant losses to your account, raising the risk of a margin call.





3.4 Lack of Risk Management: Failing to implement risk management measures such as not setting stop-loss orders can increase the likelihood of receiving a margin call.





The purpose of a margin call notification is to alert you to the condition of your account assets, so that you can promptly add additional margin to meet requirements and keep your position active.









4.1 Monitor Account Balance: Regularly check your trading account balance and margin levels. Closely track market volatility and the value of your positions, so you can take immediate action when necessary.





4.2 Set Alerts and Notifications: Enable alert and notification features on the trading platform to receive timely reminders when your account balance approaches or falls below the maintenance margin level. On MEXC, you can configure these alerts in the Preferences section. Once enabled, notifications will be sent via email, SMS, in-app messages, or push notifications.









4.3 Add Additional Funds: If you receive a margin call notification, you must promptly deposit additional funds into your Futures trading account.





4.4 Adjust Positions or Leverage: If you are unable to add funds immediately, you may consider adjusting your positions or lowering your leverage. Reducing position size or leverage decreases the margin requirement, which can help you avoid a margin call. This may involve partially closing positions or revising your trading plan.





4.5 Risk Management Strategies: It is essential to establish and adhere to effective risk management strategies. These include setting stop-loss orders, allocating funds prudently, and avoiding overtrading. Such practices help minimize potential losses and reduce the likelihood of triggering a margin call.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT









Many traders see a margin call as a negative event, but it can also serve important positive functions:





Extend Position Duration: Provides an additional buffer during adverse market conditions, helping to avoid premature liquidation.

Prevent Forced Exit: Gives traders the chance to wait for a potential market rebound, preserving the possibility of profit.

Improve Capital Efficiency: Allows for more flexible position management and more efficient allocation of margin.

Strengthen Risk Awareness: Offers a clear reminder of capital risk, encouraging traders to develop sound risk management habits.





In other words, a margin call can be seen as the market giving you one final opportunity to safeguard your positions.









6.1 Maintain Sufficient Funds: Before entering into trades, ensure you have adequate funds to meet margin requirements. Avoid committing the majority of your capital to margin and keep a buffer to handle market volatility.





6.2 Set Appropriate Leverage: Adjust leverage levels prudently and avoid excessive leverage. High leverage increases position risk and makes it easier to trigger margin calls.





6.3 Implement Strict Risk Management: Develop and follow a disciplined risk management strategy. Use stop-loss orders to limit potential losses and allocate funds based on your personal risk tolerance.





6.4 Avoid Overtrading: Refrain from excessive trading or impulsive decisions. Overtrading increases the likelihood of margin calls. Stay calm, rational, and adhere to your trading plan.





6.5 Monitor and Adjust Positions Promptly: Regularly monitor market conditions and your open positions. If market volatility leads to losses, promptly reduce your position size or consider appropriate hedging strategies to manage risk.









Margin calls are a critical component of MEXC's Futures trading risk management system. They are not a penalty, but rather a final opportunity for traders to actively manage risk and avoid the worst outcome, liquidation. Every futures trader should make it a routine practice to monitor their margin ratio and clearly understand its relationship with the maintenance margin rate. Instead of waiting until a margin call occurs at the edge of liquidation, it is far more effective to set appropriate leverage and stop-loss strategies at the outset of a trade. Ultimately, successful trading is not only about capturing profit opportunities, but also about effectively managing and limiting potential losses.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT





Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain deeper insight into the advantages and unique features of MEXC Futures to help you stay ahead in the market.

MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (App) Understand the full process of trading Futures on the app and get started with ease.



