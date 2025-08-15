In the world of crypto futures trading, USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures are two of the most common and distinct Futures types. For traders, understanding their differences, how to get started, andIn the world of crypto futures trading, USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures are two of the most common and distinct Futures types. For traders, understanding their differences, how to get started, and
The Differences Between USDT-M and Coin-M Futures

Aug 15, 2025
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
In the world of crypto futures trading, USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures are two of the most common and distinct Futures types. For traders, understanding their differences, how to get started, and how to choose the right one is key to trading success.

1. USDT-M vs Coin-M Futures: Key Differences Explained


1.1 What Are USDT-M and Coin-M Futures?


USDT-M Futures, also known as Linear Futures, are futures that are denominated and settled in stablecoins such as USDT. On MEXC, USDT is the settlement currency for all USDT-M Futures. The biggest advantage of this type is that profits and losses are settled in USDT, making it easy for traders to calculate returns in fiat terms—more intuitive and beginner-friendly.

Coin-M Futures, also known as Inverse Futures, are futures settled in cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, and XRP), eliminating the need to hold stablecoins as margin. MEXC currently offers multiple Coin-M Futures, including BTC and ETH. The biggest benefit of Coin-M Futures is improved capital utilization, allowing users to trade Futures while merely holding cryptocurrencies.

1.2 Comparisons


Type
USDT-M Futures
Coin-M Futures
Common Name
LinearFutures
Inverse Futures
Settlement Unit
USDT
Coins (such as BTC and ETH)
Margin
USDT
Coins (such as BTC and ETH)
Holding Time
No restrictions
No restrictions
Margin Mode
Isolated/Cross
Isolated/Cross

From the above table, it is clear that there are obvious differences in settlement units and margin between USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures, while their holding period and margin mode remain the same, which provides traders with a variety of options.

2. How to Choose Between USDT-M and Coin-M Futures?


USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures each have their own unique advantages. Traders are advised to make decisions based on their own asset status, market insights, and investment goals.

2.1 Advantages of Coin-M Futures


Coin-M Futures are more attractive to cryptocurrency holders because they can hedge and trade in the MEXC Coin-M Futures market without having to convert any of their holdings into USDT. This means users don't need to sell any of their cryptocurrencies at a low price when market prices are unfavorable, thus avoiding potential losses from conversions.

When the market is bullish, investors tend to hold onto their crypto assets to maximize returns. Since Coin-M Futures are settled in coins, any profits stay in the form of long-term cryptocurrency holdings. This provides an excellent way for users to increase their holdings of their preferred cryptocurrencies over the long term, helping to achieve the purposes of asset appreciation as well as value preservation.

2.2 Advantages of USDT-M Futures


If you hold no other crypto assets besides USDT, you might be inclined to consider trading USDT-margined futures. MEXC's USDT-margined futures market offers hundreds of trading pairs with up to 500x leverage for traders to maximize their returns by utilizing leverage wisely.

3. How to Set Up a USDT-M Futures or a Coin-M Futures Order?


On the MEXC platform, traders can easily choose and set up USDT-M Futures or Coin-M Futures orders. Currently, the platform offers hundreds of USDT-M Futures pairs as well as BTC- and ETH-margined Futures for you to choose from.

3.1 Web


On the MEXC website, you have two ways to choose between USDT-M and Coin-M Futures.

1) Choose Futures in the top navigation bar and select USDT-M or Coin-M to access the trading page.

2) If you are already on the Futures trading page, you can also switch between USDT-M and Coin-M by using the [▼] button next to the trading pair and select from the drop-down list.


3.2 App


Open the MEXC app and tap Futures at the bottom of the page. At the top of the Futures page, you can select USDT-M or Coin-M.

4. FAQs


Q1: Which one poses more risk,USDT-M or Coin-M Futures?


Coin-M Futures carries a "double risk" due to coin price fluctuations, but it also offers higher potential returns. USDT-M Futures is better suited for risk control and offers clear profit and loss data.

Q2: Can I switch between USDT-M and Coin-M Futures at any time?


Yes, you can choose trading pairs freely. However, you cannot convert positions between the two types and you will have to close and reopen a position manually.

USDT-M and Coin-M Futures each have their own advantages. The MEXC Futures trading platform offers flexible options. Understanding and effectively utilizing USDT-M and Coin-M Futures will help you achieve more stable returns in a volatile market.

Recommended Reading:


Why Choose MEXC Futures?An in-depth look at the features and advantages that make MEXC's Futures platform stand out.
How to Participate in M-Day?A complete guide to joining M-Day events and claiming daily airdrops of over 70,000 USDT.
Futures Trading Guide (App Version)Learn how to trade Futures on the MEXC App, one step at a time.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

