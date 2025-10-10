When trading Futures on MEXC, one important setting that is often overlooked is the Position Mode. This determines whether you can hold both long and short positions simultaneously within the sameWhen trading Futures on MEXC, one important setting that is often overlooked is the Position Mode. This determines whether you can hold both long and short positions simultaneously within the same
The Difference Between One-Way Mode and Hedge Mode

When trading Futures on MEXC, one important setting that is often overlooked is the Position Mode. This determines whether you can hold both long and short positions simultaneously within the same Futures pair. MEXC offers traders two options: One-Way Mode and Hedge Mode. Understanding the fundamental differences between these two modes and choosing the one that aligns with your strategy is essential for effective risk management and the execution of more complex trading approaches.

1. What Is One-Way Mode and Hedge Mode?


In cryptocurrency futures trading, one-way mode means that only one directional position can be held under the same futures pair. You cannot hold both long and short positions at the same time. For example, if a trader already holds 5 long positions in BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures and then opens a short position, the system will offset the short position against the existing long position instead of creating a separate short position.

Hedge Mode, on the other hand, allows both long and short positions to be held simultaneously under the same futures pair. This enables traders to take positions in both directions at once. For example, if a trader holds 5 long positions in BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures, they can also open 3 short positions. The system will record these positions separately, and the PNL for each side will be calculated independently.

2. Features of One-Way Mode in MEXC Futures Trading


2.1 Only One Directional Position Allowed


In One-Way Mode, traders can only hold positions in one direction at a time. If an order is placed in the opposite direction, the system will automatically offset the existing position rather than create a new one.

2.2 Simplified Trading Strategy


One-Way Mode requires traders to focus on a single market outlook, either bullish or bearish. This removes the need to manage positions in both directions simultaneously, reducing decision-making complexity and allowing traders to form clearer, more straightforward strategies.

2.3 Suitable for Quick Entry and Exit


Because of its one-directional nature, One-Way Mode allows traders to enter and exit the market more quickly. There is no need to first close out an opposite position, which speeds up order execution.

2.4 Focused Risk and Return


Traders can concentrate on the risks and returns of a single market direction, making it easier to set and manage stop-loss and take-profit levels. However, if the market reverses, traders in One-Way Mode may miss profit opportunities or face larger losses. This mode can also limit the ability to fully capture market volatility, since profit can only be realized in one direction.

2.5 How One-Way Mode Works


  • If a long position already exists and a short order is placed, the short order will first offset the existing long.
  • If the short order is smaller than the long position, the long position will be partially reduced.
  • If the short order equals the long position, the position will be fully closed.
  • If the short order is larger than the long position, the long will be fully closed and a new short position will be opened for the remaining quantity.

3. How to Understand One-Way Mode in Futures Trading


  • Scenario 1 (Reducing a Position): You hold a long position of 10 BTC. If you then open short 5 BTC, the result is that your long position is reduced to 5 BTC.
  • Scenario 2 (Reversing a Position): You hold a long position of 10 BTC. If you then open short 15 BTC, the result is that your 10 BTC long position is fully closed, and the system opens a new short position of 5 BTC.

4. Advantages, Disadvantages, and Suitable Users of One-Way Mode


  • Advantages: Clear logic, simple operation, and intuitive position management, which reduces the risk of operational mistakes. It is well-suited for traders who have a strong directional view of the market.
  • Disadvantages: Limited flexibility, as it does not allow for hedging strategies that require holding both long and short positions simultaneously.
  • Suitable Users: Beginners, trend-following traders, and investors who prefer straightforward position management.

5. Features of Hedge Mode in MEXC Futures Trading


5.1 Ability to Hold Positions in Both Directions


In Hedge Mode, traders can simultaneously hold both long and short positions on the same trading pair.

5.2 Flexible Trading Strategies


Hedge Mode allows greater flexibility, enabling traders to balance long and short positions or adjust exposure depending on market conditions and strategy.

5.3 Risk Hedging


By maintaining both long and short positions, traders can hedge against market uncertainty and volatility. This helps reduce overall exposure and minimize the impact of sudden price swings. However, Hedge Mode requires more advanced technical skills, strong risk management discipline, and a deeper understanding of market dynamics. Traders should carefully assess their knowledge and experience before adopting Hedge Mode in complex or volatile markets.

6. How to Understand Hedge Mode in Futures Trading?


Suppose you hold a long position of 10 BTC. In Hedge Mode, if you then open short 5 BTC, you will end up holding a 10 BTC long position and a 5 BTC short position at the same time.

7. Advantages, Disadvantages, and Suitable Users of Hedge Mode


  • Advantages: Provides high strategic flexibility and is essential for advanced strategies such as hedging and profit locking.
  • Disadvantages: Position management is more complex, requiring traders to carefully manage margin and risk across two independent positions.
  • Suitable Users: Experienced professional traders, arbitrageurs, and investors who need to manage risk on long-term positions.

8. How to Set One-Way Mode or Hedge Mode


We will use USDT-M Futures as an example for the walkthrough. The process for Coin-M Futures is the same.

8.1 Web


Log in to the MEXC website and select USDT-M Futures under the Futures tab in the top navigation bar to enter the trading page. Click the settings button in the upper right corner of the page.


In the Preferences panel, click Position Mode. You can choose between Hedge Mode and One-Way Mode. After selecting, click Confirm to complete the setup.


8.2 App


1) Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap the Futures button at the bottom of the homepage.
2) Tap the icon in the upper right corner.
3) Select Preferences.
4) Tap Position Mode.
5) Choose between Hedge Mode and One-Way Mode. Once selected, the change will take effect immediately.


Note: If you currently have open orders or existing positions, switching the position mode is not allowed. You must first cancel the orders or close the positions before changing the position mode.

9. Conclusion


There is no absolute advantage or disadvantage between One-Way Mode and Hedge Mode. Each is designed to serve different trading strategies and risk preferences. For beginners, starting with the default One-Way Mode and focusing on market direction provides a more stable foundation. For experienced traders aiming to execute more sophisticated strategies, Hedge Mode unlocks greater flexibility and advanced opportunities. By understanding your own trading style and selecting the mode that best suits your needs, you can navigate MEXC Futures with greater confidence and precision.

Currently, MEXC is running a 0-Fee Fest event, an exclusive opportunity to trade with zero fees. This allows users to substantially reduce trading costs, achieving the goal of "save more, trade more, earn more." On the MEXC platform, you can take full advantage of this promotion to enjoy low-cost trading, stay ahead of market trends, and capture even the most fleeting investment opportunities, accelerating your journey toward long-term asset growth.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

