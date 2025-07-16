In futures trading, the stop-loss function helps traders limit losses and control risks. By setting stop-loss prices, you can ensure a timely exit from positions when the market moves in anIn futures trading, the stop-loss function helps traders limit losses and control risks. By setting stop-loss prices, you can ensure a timely exit from positions when the market moves in an
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/How to Set ...res Trading

How to Set Stop Loss in Futures Trading

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Futures#Beginners
LETSTOP
STOP$0.02864-17.05%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05287+4.28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27792+0.33%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.72-0.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+0.97%

In futures trading, the stop-loss function helps traders limit losses and control risks. By setting stop-loss prices, you can ensure a timely exit from positions when the market moves in an unfavorable direction, thereby avoiding further losses.

1. Definition


In futures trading, stop-loss refers to executing trades to close positions and limit further losses when the price reaches a certain level. In futures trading, stop-loss is usually set at a certain price or percentage. Once the market price touches or surpasses the set stop-loss point, the trade will be automatically executed.

2. Stop Loss Methods


2.1 Fixed Amount Stop-Loss


Specifies a fixed amount as the stop-loss point. For example, if you open a position in a futures pair: you can set a stop-loss point, and once the futures price falls to the stop-loss point, your position will automatically be closed to limit your losses.

2.2 Percentage Stop-Loss


You can set a percentage stop-loss based on your risk tolerance. For example, you can set an automatic sale of an asset when its price drops to 10% below your purchase price.

2.3 Technical Indicator Stop-Loss


You can use technical indicators to set stop-loss points. For example, you can use technical indicators such as moving averages, support lines, resistance lines, etc., to determine stop-loss points.

2.4 Progressive Stop-Loss


This divides the stop-loss point into multiple stages and gradually reduces the stop-loss point. This can help you adjust the stop-loss point more flexibly during market volatility.

3. User Guide (MEXC Website)


3.1 Flash Close


Flash close refers to executing trades based on the counterparty's closing price and implementing "Best 30 Bid" transactions: your closing order can swiftly match counterparty prices within a range of 30 bids, with any remaining unfulfilled portion automatically converted into a limit order.

3.2 [Close Long] / [Close Short]


You need to set the [Price] (market price or last price) and [Quantity] (25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%).

3.3 [One-Click Close]


This will cancel all limit orders and close all positions with market orders (subject to market conditions, your operation may not be 100% successful).

[Reminder]


Using [Market Price] to [Close Long] / [Close Short] positions can also achieve the purpose of active stop-loss.

3.4 [Limit Order]


  • Since closing long/short positions with [limit orders] can only be completed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario);

  • Therefore, after opening a position, using a [limit order] to close positions cannot achieve the purpose of stop-loss.

  • As shown in the diagram below: when opening a long position in BTC/USDT, setting a stop-loss with a [limit order] ([order price] at 65000 USDT) cannot be executed below the last price (average execution price at 66972.7 USDT).


3.5 [Trigger Order]


  • You can precisely set the [trigger price], [price], and [quantity] (adjustable ratio);

  • [Limit orders] for closing long/short positions can be executed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario), or at a price worse than the latest price (i.e., in a loss scenario);

  • As shown in the diagram below: when opening a long position in BTC/USDT, using a [trigger order] allows you to set both long and short [closing positions]; therefore, when the [average execution price] is less than the [average opening price], the order can also be triggered to achieve the predetermined [stop-loss].


3.6 [Trailing Stop Order]


  • [Trailing orders] allow precise settings for [Trail Variance] ([ratio] or [price distance]) and [quantity] (adjustable ratio);

  • [Trailing stop orders] for [close long]/[close short] positions can only be completed at a price worse than the last price (i.e., in a loss scenario);

  • As shown in the diagram below: when opening a short BTC/USDT position, after using a [trailing stop order], existing positions are completed at a price around 10% worse than the last price (64924.7 USDT).



3.7 Post Only


  • [Post Only] orders are similar to [Limit Orders] for closing long/short positions: they can only be completed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario);

  • Therefore, after opening a position, closing it with a [Post Only] order cannot achieve the purpose of stop-loss;

  • As shown in the diagram below: when opening a long position in BTC/USDT, setting stop-loss with a [Post Only] order ([order price] at 65000 USDT) results in the order being canceled.


3.8 [Take Profit] / [Stop Loss]


The [Take Profit] / [Stop Loss] feature can be set both before opening a position and edited after opening. For specific details, read: Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading.

4. Summary


On the MEXC Futures trading platform, you can set stop-loss conditions according to your risk preferences, trading strategies, and market conditions: usually in the form of price or percentage settings. You can also manually execute stop-loss orders to close positions and limit losses. The stop-loss feature helps control risk and prevent further losses from expanding. However, in real futures trading, different market sentiments may trigger different stop-loss behaviors: for example, when there are favorable or unfavorable fundamental factors (such as industry news), traders may actively close existing positions. Therefore, more stop-loss techniques need to be accumulated through actual trading experience.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus