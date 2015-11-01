ETC

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

NameETC

RankNo.36

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0008%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)55.64%

Circulation Supply152,072,313.62889162

Max Supply210,700,000

Total Supply210,700,000

Circulation Rate0.7217%

Issue Date2015-11-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.7523 USDT

All-Time High176.15769168,2021-05-06

Lowest Price0.45244601368904114,2016-07-25

Public BlockchainETC

