How to Perform Institutional Verification

Jul 16, 2025
For MEXC platform accounts, MEXC provides both personal verification and institutional verification, and the verification methods vary depending on which you choose. If you want to learn more about personal verification, you can read "How To Perform Identity Verification." The following article is specific to institutional verification.

1. Why is Institutional Verification Necessary?


Completing institutional verification can increase the withdrawal limit for the account, raising the 24-hour limit to 400 BTC, and also providing additional benefits for institutional accounts.

2. How to Perform Institutional Verification


Open and log in to the official MEXC website. On the homepage, select [Identification] from the dropdown menu under the user icon in the upper right corner.


Click [Switch to institutional verification] on the right side of the screen.


On the institutional verification page, you can see that you need to prepare some documents in advance. This is to prevent situations where you may have to repeatedly exit the verification process due to incomplete information, making it difficult to fill in the verification information smoothly. It is recommended that you prepare all the necessary documents before clicking [Verify Now].

MEXC provides corresponding reference templates for Board Resolution Document and Ownership Structure information. You can click on [Template] to download them for your reference.


On the "Data Filling" page, you need to fill in detailed information such as institutional information, company's registered address, and company's operating address. After filling in the information, click [Continue] to enter member information.


On the "Member Information" page, you need to fill in relevant information about the company authorizer, individuals with significant responsibility for managing or directing the entity, and the ultimate beneficiary. After filling in the information, click [Continue].


On the "Upload Files" page, you can upload the documents you prepared prior to the institutional verification process. After the files are uploaded, review the statement and check the "I fully agree with this statement" box, then click [Submit].


After submitting, you will enter the "Review" stage. Please be patient and wait for your application to be reviewed. Upon approval, your institutional verification will be complete.

