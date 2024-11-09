Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Pippin (PIPPIN)
PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Pippin (PIPPIN), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Pippin (PIPPIN)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token PIPPIN. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Overview
PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.
Token Economics Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
- Launch Date: November 9, 2024
- Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
- Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Airdrop
|Distributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
|Ecosystem Development
|Used to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
|Team & Founders
|Presumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
|Marketing & Partnerships
|Used for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.
Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
- Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
- Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
- Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.
5. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
- Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.
Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics
PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:
- Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
- Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
- Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.
Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Solana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
|Allocation
|Community, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
|Usage & Incentives
|Staking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
|Locking
|Staking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
|Unlocking
|No official schedule; follow project channels for updates
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
- Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.
Conclusion
PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.
Tokenomics Pippin (PIPPIN): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Pippin (PIPPIN) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός PIPPIN token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα PIPPIN token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του PIPPIN, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του PIPPIN token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε PIPPIN
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Pippin (PIPPIN) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς PIPPIN, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών PIPPIN βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής PIPPIN
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το PIPPIN; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του PIPPIN συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
Αγόρασε Pippin (PIPPIN)
Ποσό
1 PIPPIN = 0.016475 USD