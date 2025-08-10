QANX সম্পর্কে আরও

QANplatform (QANX) লাইভ প্রাইস চার্ট

$0.03345211
$0.03345211$0.03345211
+0.40%1D
mexc
USD

আজকে QANplatform (QANX) এর প্রাইস

QANplatform(QANX) বর্তমানে 0.03345564USD মূল্যে ট্রেডিং হচ্ছে , যার মার্কেট ক্যাপ $ 56.85MUSD। QANX থেকে USD প্রাইসের আপডেট রিয়েল-টাইমে প্রদান করা হচ্ছে।

QANplatform এর মূল মার্কেট পারফরম্যান্স:

-- USD
24 ঘন্টার ট্রেডিং ভলিউম
+0.43%
QANplatform এর 24 ঘন্টার মধ্যে প্রাইস পরিবর্তন
1.70B USD
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ

MEXC এ QANX থেকে USD এর প্রাইসের রিয়েল-টাইম প্রাইস আপডেট পান। সর্বশেষ তথ্য এবং মার্কেট অ্যানালাইসিসের বিষয়ে অবগত থাকুন। দ্রুত গতির ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি মার্কেটে স্মার্টভাবে ট্রেডিং সম্পর্কিত সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়ার জন্য এটি অপরিহার্য। QANX এর সঠিক প্রাইসের তথ্যের জন্য MEXC হল আপনার গো-টু প্ল্যাটফর্ম।

USD এ QANplatform (QANX) এর প্রাইস পারফর্মেন্স

আজকে, QANplatform থেকে USD এর প্রাইস পরিবর্তন $ +0.00014476 ছিল।
গত 30 দিনে, QANplatform থেকে USD এর প্রাইস পরিবর্তন $ -0.0026736844 ছিল।
গত 60 দিনে, QANplatform থেকে USD এর প্রাইস পরিবর্তন $ +0.0099151041 ছিল।
গত 90 দিনে, QANplatform থেকে USD এর প্রাইস পরিবর্তন $ +0.004435900943957577 ছিল।

সময়সীমাপরিবর্তন (USD)পরিবর্তন (%)
আজ$ +0.00014476+0.43%
30 দিন$ -0.0026736844-7.99%
60 দিন$ +0.0099151041+29.64%
90 দিন$ +0.004435900943957577+15.29%

QANplatform (QANX) এর প্রাইস অ্যানালাইসিস

QANplatform এর সর্বশেষ প্রাইস অ্যানালাইসিস জানুন: 24 ঘণ্টার সর্বনিম্ন এবং সর্বোচ্চ, ATH এবং দৈনিক পরিবর্তন:

$ 0.0330633
$ 0.0330633$ 0.0330633

$ 0.033756
$ 0.033756$ 0.033756

$ 0.203412
$ 0.203412$ 0.203412

-0.29%

+0.43%

+4.06%

QANplatform (QANX) এর মার্কেট তথ্য

মার্কেটের পরিসংখ্যানে ডুব দিন: মার্কেট ক্যাপ, 24 ঘণ্টার ভলিউম এবং সাপ্লাই:

$ 56.85M
$ 56.85M$ 56.85M

--
----

1.70B
1.70B 1.70B

QANplatform (QANX) কী?

What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...

QANplatform (QANX) রিসোর্স

অফিসিয়াল ওয়েবসাইট

QANplatform (QANX) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

QANplatform (QANX) এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য এবং বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা সম্পর্কে বিস্তারিত ইনসাইট প্রদান করতে পারে। টোকেন কীভাবে বিতরণ করা হয় থেকে শুরু করে সরবরাহ কীভাবে পরিচালিত হয়, টোকেনোমিক্স একটি প্রজেক্টের অর্থনীতির মূল কাঠামো তুলে ধরে। QANXটোকেনের বিস্তৃত টোকেনোমিক্স সম্পর্কে এখনই জানুন!

মানুষ আরও জিজ্ঞাসা করে: QANplatform (QANX) সম্পর্কে অন্যান্য প্রশ্ন

ডিসক্লেইমার

