Tales X (X) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

Tales X (X) সম্পর্কে প্রধান ইনসাইট আবিষ্কার করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে এর টোকেন সরবরাহ, বণ্টন মডেল এবং রিয়েল-টাইম মার্কেট ডেটা।
USD

Tales X (X) এর তথ্য

A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.

অফিসিয়াল ওয়েবসাইট:
https://app.talex.world
হোয়াইটপেপার:
https://docs.talex.world
ব্লক এক্সপ্লোরার:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0510101ec6c49d24ed911f0011e22a0d697ee776

Tales X (X) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ

Tales X (X) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।

মার্কেট ক্যাপ:
$ 3.24M
$ 3.24M$ 3.24M
মোট সরবরাহ:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
$ 150.00M
$ 150.00M$ 150.00M
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
$ 21.61M
$ 21.61M$ 21.61M
সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ:
$ 0.054
$ 0.054$ 0.054
সর্বকালের সর্বনিম্ন:
$ 0.022375920571435306
$ 0.022375920571435306$ 0.022375920571435306
বর্তমান প্রাইস:
$ 0.02161
$ 0.02161$ 0.02161

Tales X (X) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো

X টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: X Empire (X)
  • Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X
  • Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X
  • Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X

Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Breakdown

CategoryPercentage of Total SupplyNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%For ecosystem growth and community rewards
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, long-term commitment
Team20%Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and ecosystem development
Livestreaming3%Marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2%For sustainability and long-term planning
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For exchange listings and liquidity
  • Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.
  • Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.
  • Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
  • Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.

Locking Mechanism

Launchpool Locking Pools

PoolTotal X AirdropMax Lock (VIP1-7)Max Lock (VIP0)Min LockDistribution Mechanism
BTC Pool1,469,700,000 X2 BTC0.5 BTC0.0001 BTCProportional to user’s locked BTC
ETH Pool1,469,700,000 X15 ETH10 ETH0.002 ETHProportional to user’s locked ETH
  • Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.

Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule

  • Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.
  • Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
  • Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.
  • By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.

Unlocking Visualization (Summary)

  • Initial Coin Offering (33%): Immediate release at TGE.
  • Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem: Gradual unlocking over four years.
  • Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.

Additional Notes

  • NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.
  • Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.

Summary Table: Key Token Economics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceTGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion
AllocationICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity
UsageIn-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement
IncentivesHolder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features
LockingBTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution
UnlockingLinear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors

In conclusion:
X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.

Tales X (X) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ

Tales X (X) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।

মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:

মোট সরবরাহ:

সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক X টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।

সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:

বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:

মোট কতগুলো X টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।

FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):

বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।

মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:

নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।

ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?

উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।

সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।

স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।

নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।

এখন যেহেতু আপনি X এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, Xটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!

মাত্র 1 USDT দিয়ে ক্রিপ্টো কিনুন: ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়!

ডিসক্লেইমার

এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।