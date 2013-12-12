DOGE (DOGE) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

DOGE (DOGE) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

DOGE (DOGE) সম্পর্কে প্রধান ইনসাইট আবিষ্কার করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে এর টোকেন সরবরাহ, বণ্টন মডেল এবং রিয়েল-টাইম মার্কেট ডেটা।
DOGE (DOGE) এর তথ্য

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

অফিসিয়াল ওয়েবসাইট:
http://dogecoin.com/
হোয়াইটপেপার:
https://github.com/dogecoin/dogecoin/blob/master/README.md
ব্লক এক্সপ্লোরার:
https://blockchair.com/dogecoin

DOGE (DOGE) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ

DOGE (DOGE) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।

মার্কেট ক্যাপ:
$ 34.19B
$ 34.19B
মোট সরবরাহ:
--
--
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
$ 150.47B
$ 150.47B
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
--
--
সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74
সর্বকালের সর্বনিম্ন:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111
বর্তমান প্রাইস:
$ 0.22721
$ 0.22721

DOGE (DOGE) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো

DOGE টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Issuance Mechanism

Dogecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its issuance mechanism is characterized by:

  • Block Rewards: Miners receive a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE for each block mined. This reward was set in March 2014 at the 100,000th block, replacing the original random block reward schedule.
  • No Halving: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin’s block reward does not halve over time. This results in a steady, perpetual inflation rate.
  • Annual Issuance: Approximately 5 billion new DOGE are issued each year, with a block time of about 1 minute. This leads to a continuous increase in total supply, with no maximum cap.
ParameterValue/Description
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block
Block Time~1 minute
Annual Issuance~5 billion DOGE
Supply CapNone (uncapped)
ConsensusProof-of-Work (Scrypt)

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Pre-mine or ICO: Dogecoin did not have a pre-mine, initial coin offering (ICO), or private funding rounds. There was no allocation to founders, team, or early investors.
  • Mining Distribution: All DOGE in circulation have been distributed through mining rewards, making the distribution community-driven and open to anyone participating in the network.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Dogecoin’s primary use cases and incentives include:

  • Peer-to-Peer Payments: DOGE is widely used for tipping, microtransactions, and online payments due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • Community Initiatives: The Dogecoin community has historically used DOGE for charitable donations, crowdfunding, and sponsorships.
  • Network Incentives: Miners are incentivized by the block rewards, which provide a steady income for securing the network.
Use CaseDescription
PaymentsFast, low-fee transactions for goods, services, tipping
Community InitiativesCharity, crowdfunding, sponsorships
Mining IncentivesBlock rewards for network security

Locking Mechanism

  • No Native Locking: Dogecoin does not implement a native token locking or vesting mechanism at the protocol level. All mined DOGE are immediately liquid and transferable.
  • No Vesting Schedules: There are no vesting or lock-up periods for any allocation, as there was no pre-mine or team allocation.

Unlocking Time

  • Continuous Unlocking via Mining: New DOGE are “unlocked” continuously as miners validate new blocks. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting period; issuance is ongoing and predictable.

Summary Table

AspectDogecoin Mechanism/Policy
IssuanceFixed block reward, perpetual inflation
Allocation100% via mining, no pre-mine or team allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, community, mining rewards
LockingNone (all tokens liquid upon issuance)
UnlockingContinuous via mining, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Community Governance: Dogecoin’s development and ecosystem are community-driven, with the Dogecoin Foundation supporting ongoing initiatives and exploring future upgrades (e.g., potential PoS transition, charitable issuance).
  • Inflation Impact: The perpetual issuance model ensures ongoing miner incentives but introduces continuous inflation, which is offset by Dogecoin’s focus on utility and community engagement.

Dogecoin’s token economics are unique among major cryptocurrencies for their simplicity, transparency, and community-centric approach, with all supply distributed through open mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules.

DOGE (DOGE) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ

DOGE (DOGE) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।

মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:

মোট সরবরাহ:

সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক DOGE টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।

সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:

বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:

মোট কতগুলো DOGE টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।

FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):

বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।

মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:

নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।

ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?

উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।

সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।

স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।

নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।

এখন যেহেতু আপনি DOGE এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, DOGEটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!

ডিসক্লেইমার

এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।