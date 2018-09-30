USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomikası
USDCoin (USDC) Məlumatları
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
USDCoin (USDC) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
USDC tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Its token economics are structured to ensure transparency, stability, and broad utility across multiple blockchain networks. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Minting and Burning:
USDC is minted and burned natively on 16+ supported blockchains. The process is as follows:
- When a user deposits USD with a Circle partner, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted and sent to the user’s blockchain address.
- When a user redeems USDC for USD, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned.
- Cross-Chain Transfers:
USDC employs a "burn and mint" mechanism for cross-chain transfers. When moving USDC from one blockchain to another, tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain. This ensures the total supply remains fully backed by USD reserves at all times.
Current Supply and Flows
|Stablecoin
|Current Supply (USD)
|Daily Mints (USD)
|Daily Burns (USD)
|USDC
|$60,350,323,939
|$162,693,273
|$95,945,615
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-Allocation or Vesting:
Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply, pre-mined allocation, or vesting schedules. All tokens are issued on-demand in response to user deposits and are fully backed by USD or cash equivalents held in reserve.
- No Team or Investor Allocations:
There are no special allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem funds. All USDC in circulation is a direct representation of user deposits.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
USDC serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and settlement asset across DeFi, centralized exchanges, payments, and remittances.
- Incentives:
- There are no direct on-chain incentives (e.g., staking rewards) for holding USDC.
- Indirect incentives arise from its utility: users benefit from price stability, fast settlement, and broad acceptance.
- USDC is often used as collateral in DeFi protocols, for trading pairs, and for cross-border payments.
- Governance:
USDC is centrally managed by Circle. There are no community governance or decentralized incentive mechanisms.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
USDC itself does not have a protocol-level locking or staking mechanism. Users are free to transfer, trade, or redeem their tokens at any time.
- Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may allow or require users to lock USDC as collateral or in liquidity pools, but this is external to the USDC protocol.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There are no protocol-imposed lockups or vesting periods for USDC. Users can redeem or transfer their tokens at any time, subject only to the operational hours and policies of Circle and its partners.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 with USD deposits/redemptions; cross-chain via burn-and-mint
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; all supply is user-driven and fully reserved
|Usage/Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no direct on-chain incentives
|Locking
|No native locking; third-party protocols may offer/require locking
|Unlocking
|No protocol lockups; tokens are always liquid and redeemable
7. Additional Notes
- Centralized Control:
Circle retains full control over contract upgrades and can freeze or block addresses in compliance with regulations.
- Transparency:
USDC’s reserves are regularly attested by third-party auditors, and supply data is publicly available.
In summary:
USDC’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, stability, and utility, with a fully reserved, on-demand issuance model and no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its design prioritizes user confidence and regulatory compliance, making it a foundational asset in the digital economy.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
USDCoin (USDC) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum USDC token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
USDC tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq USDC tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, USDC tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
USDCoin (USDC) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
USDC qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
USDC Qiymət Proqnozu
USDC kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? USDC qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
