ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Regulation:
Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
- Deflationary Model:
The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
- Minting Process:
Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
- Maximum Supply:
The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Allocation Details:
Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility-Driven Design:
ULTIMA tokens are used for:
- Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
- Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
- Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
- The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing:
Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
- Lock Duration:
Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
- Reward Structure:
Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
- No Early Unlock:
There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
|Max Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA
|Allocation
|Not fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
|Usage
|Payments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure:
The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Ecosystem Growth:
The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
- Security:
Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
Limitations
- Allocation Transparency:
Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
- Unlock Schedule:
No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.
This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum ULTIMA token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
ULTIMA tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq ULTIMA tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, ULTIMA tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Qiymət Tarixçəsi

ULTIMA qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir.
ULTIMA Qiymət Proqnozu

ULTIMA kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? ULTIMA qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
