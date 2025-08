IQ (IQ) Məlumatları

The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://iqai.com/ Block Explorer https://etherscan.io/token/0x579cea1889991f68acc35ff5c3dd0621ff29b0c9