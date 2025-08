Aavegotchi (GHST) Məlumatları

GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://aavegotchi.com/ Block Explorer https://etherscan.io/token/0x3F382DbD960E3a9bbCeaE22651E88158d2791550