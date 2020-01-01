ARC (ARC) Tokenomikası

ARC (ARC) Tokenomikası

ARC (ARC) haqqında token təklifi, paylanma modeli və real vaxt rejimli bazar məlumatları daxil olmaqla əsas məlumatları kəşf edin.
USD

ARC (ARC) Məlumatları

ARC is an innovative technology company committed to revolutionizing Web3 through its AI-powered Reactor, comprehensive DeFi ecosystem, and dApp store.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt:
https://www.arc.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lAB5SGiv1Y0pXpj15yZkYy2bfIBvzsCHYc9XF316rA0/edit?usp=sharing
Block Explorer
https://etherscan.io/token/0xc82e3db60a52cf7529253b4ec688f631aad9e7c2

ARC (ARC) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi

ARC (ARC) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.

Bazar Dəyəri:
$ 3,57M
$ 3,57M$ 3,57M
Ümumi Təchizat:
$ 1,00B
$ 1,00B$ 1,00B
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
$ 922,82M
$ 922,82M$ 922,82M
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
$ 3,87M
$ 3,87M$ 3,87M
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi:
$ 0,15
$ 0,15$ 0,15
Bütün Zamanların Ən Aşağısı:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Cari Qiymət:
$ 0,003865
$ 0,003865$ 0,003865

ARC (ARC) Tokenin Dərin Analizi

ARC tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.

Overview

AI Rig Complex (ARC) is an advanced AI agent framework developed in Rust, designed for modular, scalable, and high-performance AI development within blockchain environments. The ARC token is the native currency of the platform, facilitating ecosystem growth, incentivizing participation, and aligning community interests.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Circulating Supply: 90% of the ARC token supply was made available and circulating from the start of the project. This is an unusually high initial float compared to most crypto projects, which often have extended vesting and gradual unlocks.
  • Token Launcher Platform: ARC introduced a token launcher platform called ARC Forge, in partnership with Meteora and Jupiter. This platform is designed to facilitate new project launches and route liquidity through the ARC token, supporting ecosystem expansion and value accrual.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryInitial % of SupplyNotes
Circulating90%Available from launch; reflects a strong community and market focus
Team/Reserves10% (implied)Not explicitly detailed, but inferred from the high circulating ratio
  • The allocation is designed to ensure fair distribution and strong community alignment, with the vast majority of tokens accessible to the market and users from the outset.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Utility: ARC tokens are used for transaction fees, governance, and as the primary medium of exchange within the ARC ecosystem.
  • Value Accrual: The ARC token accrues value as more projects launch via ARC Forge, with liquidity and utility routed through the token.
  • Incentives: The high initial circulating supply and open access are intended to foster rapid adoption, community participation, and ecosystem growth. The ARC team filters for quality projects on ARC Forge, aiming to maintain high standards and sustainable value accrual.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Extended Locking: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting or long-term locking mechanism for the majority of the supply. The design choice to circulate 90% of tokens from the start minimizes the risk of large, scheduled unlocks impacting the market.
  • Team/Reserve Locking: While not explicitly detailed, the remaining 10% may be reserved for the team, future development, or strategic initiatives, but specifics on lockup or vesting are not provided in available sources.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: 90% of the supply was unlocked and circulating at launch.
  • No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no published schedules for future unlocks or vesting events, indicating a preference for immediate market-driven distribution and transparency.

Strategic Implications and Considerations

  • Market Confidence: The high initial float and transparent distribution have contributed to strong market performance and confidence in the ARC token.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The ARC Forge platform is positioned to drive further adoption and utility, with a focus on quality over quantity in project launches.
  • Risk Profile: The absence of large, future unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks, but also means most tokens are already in circulation, limiting future incentive levers.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance90% circulating at launch; ARC Forge for new project launches
Allocation90% circulating, 10% implied for team/reserves
Usage/IncentivesTransaction fees, governance, project launches, value accrual via ARC Forge
LockingNo extended locking for majority; possible team/reserve lockup (not detailed)
UnlockingImmediate for 90%; no scheduled future unlocks

Conclusion:
AI Rig Complex (ARC) employs a unique tokenomics model with a very high initial circulating supply, minimal vesting, and a focus on rapid ecosystem growth and community alignment. The ARC Forge platform further enhances utility and value accrual, while the lack of extended lockups or scheduled unlocks provides transparency and reduces supply-side risks. This approach is designed to foster trust, adoption, and sustainable development within the AI and web3 sectors.

ARC (ARC) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları

ARC (ARC) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.

Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:

Ümumi Təchizat:

Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum ARC token sayı.

Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:

Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.

Maksimum Təklif:

ARC tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.

FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):

Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.

İnflyasiya Faizi:

Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.

Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?

Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.

Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.

Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.

Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.

Artıq ARC tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, ARC tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!

