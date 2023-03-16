Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomikası
Arbitrum (ARB) Məlumatları
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Arbitrum (ARB) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
ARB tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
- Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors, subject to vesting
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to early users (March 2023)
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem growth and partnerships
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
- Incentives:
- Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
- Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
- Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
- DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Amount per Period
|Unlock Type
|DAO Treasury
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by proposals
|2023-03-16
|2023-03-16
|3,526,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|DAO Airdrop
|Airdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|113,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|User Airdrop
|Airdrop to users, available after 1 week
|2023-03-23
|2023-03-23
|1,162,000,000
|Instant/Cliff
|Arbitrum Foundation
|4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|~513,347 per day
|Linear/Daily
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.
Additional Mechanisms
- Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
- Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.
Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
|Team & Advisors
|26.9%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|Investors
|17.5%
|4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Unlocked 1 week after genesis
|Foundation
|7.5%
|0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|Unlocked as per program schedule
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
- Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
- No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.
In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Arbitrum (ARB) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum ARB token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
ARB tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq ARB tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, ARB tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
Arbitrum (ARB) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
ARB qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
ARB Qiymət Proqnozu
ARB kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? ARB qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
