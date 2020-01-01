Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomikası
Aixbt (AIXBT) Məlumatları
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Aixbt (AIXBT) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
AIXBT tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT ecosystem, which powers an AI-driven market intelligence platform. The token is central to accessing premium features, governance, and incentivizing user engagement within the platform. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: The specific details regarding the total supply, initial minting, or ongoing issuance of AIXBT tokens are not disclosed in the available data. There is no evidence of inflationary or deflationary mechanisms, nor of periodic emissions or burns.
- Distribution: The token is distributed primarily through platform access and community engagement, with a significant portion allocated to airdrops and ecosystem incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
While a full allocation table is not available, the following distribution details are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Airdrop
|AIXBT was included in a major airdrop campaign alongside other AI and crypto projects.
|Platform Access
|Tokens are required to access the AIXBT Terminal (600,000 tokens for full access as of late 2024).
|Ecosystem/Community
|A portion is reserved for incentivizing community engagement and ecosystem growth.
|Other Allocations
|No explicit data on team, investors, or foundation allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the AIXBT Terminal, which provides advanced AI-powered market intelligence and analytics. As of December 2024, access costs 600,000 tokens (valued at ~$100,000 at the time).
- Governance: The token is designed to facilitate governance, allowing holders to participate in decision-making processes for the platform.
- Ecosystem Utility: The token may be used for payments within the ecosystem, including for premium features, data queries, and possibly for incentivizing data contributors and analysts.
- Incentives: Community engagement and participation are incentivized through airdrops and potential future rewards, though no explicit staking or yield mechanisms are described.
Locking Mechanism
- Access Locking: To access the AIXBT Terminal, users must lock a significant number of tokens, effectively removing them from circulation for the duration of access.
- No Explicit Vesting/Locking for Allocations: There is no public information on vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team or investor allocations, or structured staking programs.
Unlocking Time
- Platform Access: Tokens locked for platform access are presumably unlocked when access is relinquished, but the specific terms (minimum lock period, penalties, etc.) are not disclosed.
- Airdrop/Community: Airdropped tokens are typically claimable immediately or within a defined window, but there is no evidence of long-term vesting or delayed unlocks for these distributions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; no evidence of ongoing emissions or burns
|Allocation
|Community airdrop, platform access, ecosystem incentives; no explicit team/investor data
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, ecosystem payments
|Incentives
|Community engagement, airdrops, possible future rewards
|Locking
|Required for platform access; no explicit vesting/lock-up for allocations
|Unlocking
|Upon relinquishing access or claim; no structured vesting/unlock schedule
Analysis and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public information on supply, allocation, and vesting may limit transparency for potential investors and users.
- Utility-Driven Demand: The requirement to lock a substantial number of tokens for platform access creates a strong utility-driven demand, potentially reducing circulating supply and supporting price stability.
- Community Focus: The inclusion in major airdrop campaigns and emphasis on community engagement suggest a strategy to bootstrap network effects and user adoption.
- Governance and Future Utility: The token’s role in governance and potential for expanded ecosystem utility positions it as a core asset for long-term platform development.
Limitations
- No Public Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no available data on structured vesting or unlock schedules for team, investor, or foundation allocations.
- No Quantitative Supply Data: Total supply, circulating supply, and detailed allocation percentages are not disclosed in the current dataset.
Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are centered on platform utility and community engagement, with a strong emphasis on access-driven demand. However, the absence of detailed public data on issuance, allocation, and vesting mechanisms introduces some uncertainty for stakeholders. Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding supply, allocation, and governance developments.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum AIXBT token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
AIXBT tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq AIXBT tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, AIXBT tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
AIXBT Necə Alınır?
Aixbt (AIXBT) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla AIXBT almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
AIXBT qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
AIXBT Qiymət Proqnozu
AIXBT kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? AIXBT qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?
MEXC dünya üzrə milyonlarla istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən ən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjalarından biridir. Yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq MEXC sizin kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Alın
Miqdar
1 AIXBT = 0,1153 USD