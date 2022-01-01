توكنوميكس dogwifhat sol (WIF)

معلومات dogwifhat sol (WIF)

dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://dogwifhat.us/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://solscan.io/token/EKpQGSJtjMFqKZ9KQanSqYXRcF8fBopzLHYxdM65zcjm

توكنوميكس dogwifhat sol (WIF) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار dogwifhat sol (WIF)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 946.90M
$ 946.90M$ 946.90M
إجمالي العرض:
$ 998.84M
$ 998.84M$ 998.84M
العرض المتداول:
$ 998.84M
$ 998.84M$ 998.84M
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
$ 946.90M
$ 946.90M$ 946.90M
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 4.87998
$ 4.87998$ 4.87998
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.000023439977993792
$ 0.000023439977993792$ 0.000023439977993792
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.948
$ 0.948$ 0.948

هيكل التوكن المتعمق dogwifhat sol (WIF)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن WIF وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: SPL token on Solana
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
  • Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
  • Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Public/Private SaleNo tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
Team/AdvisorsNo verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
Community/OtherEntire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
  • Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDetails
UtilityPurely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
IncentivesNo staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
Claims/RightsNo claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
Platform UsageTradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
  • No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDetails
LockingNo vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
UnlockingNot applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
  • No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.

Additional Notes

  • Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
  • Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
  • Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
  • Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, all minted at launch
AllocationNo public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
Usage/IncentivesNo utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
Locking/UnlockingNo vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
Team/Advisor TokensNo public info; team is anonymous

Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.

توكنوميكس dogwifhat sol (WIF): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس dogwifhat sol (WIF) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن WIF التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن WIF التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس WIF، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن WIF!

كيفية شراء WIF

هل أنت مهتم بإضافة dogwifhat sol (WIF) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء WIF ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.

تاريخ سعر dogwifhat sol (WIF)

يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار WIF المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.

توقعات سعر WIF

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه WIF؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار WIF الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

اشترِ الكريبتو باستخدام 1 USDT: طريقك الأسهل إلى عالم الكريبتو!

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.