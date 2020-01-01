توكنوميكس The AI Prophecy (ACT)
معلومات The AI Prophecy (ACT)
ACT is a meme coin.
توكنوميكس The AI Prophecy (ACT) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار The AI Prophecy (ACT)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق The AI Prophecy (ACT)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن ACT وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process.
- No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities.
- Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors.
- User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0
|Allocation
|100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation
|Usage
|Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities
|Incentives
|Access to features, governance participation, community engagement
|Locking
|None; tokens are liquid upon creation
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or lockup
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield.
- Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.
For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.
توكنوميكس The AI Prophecy (ACT): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس The AI Prophecy (ACT) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن ACT التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن ACT التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس ACT، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن ACT!
تاريخ سعر The AI Prophecy (ACT)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار ACT المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر ACT
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه ACT؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار ACT الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
