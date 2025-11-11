Cronos Legends ($CLG) is a community-driven Web3 project on the Cronos chain, combining storytelling, NFTs, and interactive gameplay. At the heart of the Cronos Legends ecosystem lies $CLG, the native token that powers all core features — from accessing exclusive NFT collections to earning rewards in competitive battlegrounds.

Cronos Legends centers around three main factions — the Cronos Guardians, the Chaos Horde, and the mystical Trinari — each with its own lore, characters, and collectible NFT sets. $CLG is the lifeblood of this world, enabling players to engage, stake, and shape the evolving narrative through community decisions.