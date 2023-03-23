mexc
一分鐘了解Arbitrum空投

2023.03.23 MEXC
Arbitrum空投意味著什麽？

3月16日，Arbitrum 正式宣布將於 3 月 23 日向其社區成員空投治理代幣 ARB，同時公布備受期待的空投細節，目前 查詢鏈接已經公布。
  • 至此，Arbitrum 正式過渡到去中心化自治組織 (DAO)。
  • ARB 持有者，將通過投票，管理 Arbitrum One 和 Arbitrum Nova。
 

為什麽Arbitrum空投如此萬眾矚目？

  1. Arbitrum具 有舉足輕重的加密生態地位
  • Aribtrum One 網絡鎖倉量為 36.9 億美元，Layer 2 市場占比接近 55%， 排名第一
  1. 對Arbitrum 代幣 （ARB）的 需求遠遠大於供給
  • 初始總供應量只有 100 億枚，每年 最多通貨膨脹 2%
  1. ARB代幣的 「散戶」持有比例太少
  • 空投方面， 僅僅 11.62%的初始供應量會空投給 Arbitrum 用戶。
Percentage of initial supply
Number of tokens
Allocated to
42.78%
4.278 billion
Arbitrum DAO Treasury
26.94%
2.694 billion
Offchain Labs Team and Future Team + Advisors
17.53%
1.753 billion
Offchain Labs Investors
11.62%
1.162 Billion
Users of the Arbitrum platform (via airdrops to users wallets addresses)
1.13%
113million
DAOs building apps on Arbitrum (via airdrops to DAO Treasury addresses)
所以，很多用戶認為獲得ARB代幣和獲得特斯拉和蘋果的股票一樣，長期關註和投資加密生態的用戶甚至把這次空投當成是「一夜暴富」的契機。
 

那麽，有誰是具備資格獲得ARB空投呢？

  1. 此次資格通過 快照打分來分 配額
  2. 打分製度
  • Arbitrum用戶： 將資金轉入Arbitrum One或Arbitrum Nova的用戶
  • 不同時間段內的交易： 在2，6或者9 個不同的月份內進行過交易
  • 交易頻次和互動： 進行了超過 4，10，25或100筆交易或與超過 4，10，25或100份智能合約進行了交互
  • 交易價值： 進行的交易總價值超過 10, 000，50, 000或 250, 000美元
  • 提供流動性： 已存入超過10, 000，50, 000或250, 000美元的流動資金
  • 參加過Arbitrum Nova 活動： 進行了超過3，5或10 筆交易
  1. 配額
Points earned
Airdrop entitlement
Less than 3
Not eligible
3
1,200
4
1,700
5
2,200
6
3,200
7
3,700
8
4,200
9
6,200
10
6,700
11
7,200
12 or more
10,200
 

如何去獲取ARB代幣呢？

  • 第一步，登錄Arbitrum 官網，並點擊「Connect Wallet」
  • 第二步，選擇您的錢包，現在Arbitrum僅支持：Rainbow，Coinbase Wallet，MetaMask，WalletConnect，Trust Wallet和Ledger Live六種錢包。如果您擁有其中一種，請點擊相應的錢包。如果沒有，請點擊「Get a Wallet」
  • 第三步，如果您符合條件，您應該會在左側看到您將在空投期間收到的代幣數量，並在右側看到您已采取的被認可的行動。您還可以使用 + 號展開列表以查看更多詳細信息。
對MEXCers意味著什麽？

  1. MEXC將於3月23日上線ARB/USDT，同時由於MEXC是 全網最低現貨買單手續費（ 0.1% 的交易所，所以 MEXCers可以用 最低的成本 獲得ARB代幣
  2. 如果MEXCers有幸可以獲得ARB代幣，在MEXC充值50USDT的ARB後，那麽您將 免費暢享獎金池為 5,000MX獎勵充值ARB 越多，獲得的 MX獎勵越多。具體可以參考 MEXC公告
 

