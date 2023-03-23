一分鐘了解Arbitrum空投

|
Percentage of initial supply
|
Number of tokens
|
Allocated to
|
42.78%
|
4.278 billion
|
Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|
26.94%
|
2.694 billion
|
Offchain Labs Team and Future Team + Advisors
|
17.53%
|
1.753 billion
|
Offchain Labs Investors
|
11.62%
|
1.162 Billion
|
Users of the Arbitrum platform (via airdrops to users wallets addresses)
|
1.13%
|
113million
|
DAOs building apps on Arbitrum (via airdrops to DAO Treasury addresses)
|
Points earned
|
Airdrop entitlement
|
Less than 3
|
Not eligible
|
3
|
1,200
|
4
|
1,700
|
5
|
2,200
|
6
|
3,200
|
7
|
3,700
|
8
|
4,200
|
9
|
6,200
|
10
|
6,700
|
11
|
7,200
|
12 or more
|
10,200