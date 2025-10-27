ZERA 当前实时价格为 0.02692212 USD。跟踪 ZERA 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 ZERA 价格趋势。ZERA 当前实时价格为 0.02692212 USD。跟踪 ZERA 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 ZERA 价格趋势。

ZERA 价格 (ZERA)

未上架

1 ZERA 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

$0.02692212
$0.02692212$0.02692212
+24.00%1D
USD
ZERA (ZERA) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 08:55:23 (UTC+8)

ZERA（ZERA）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0.01935516
$ 0.01935516$ 0.01935516
24H最低价
$ 0.02775152
$ 0.02775152$ 0.02775152
24H最高价

$ 0.01935516
$ 0.01935516$ 0.01935516

$ 0.02775152
$ 0.02775152$ 0.02775152

$ 0.04713878
$ 0.04713878$ 0.04713878

$ 0.01672797
$ 0.01672797$ 0.01672797

+7.69%

+24.09%

-4.98%

-4.98%

ZERA（ZERA）当前实时价格为 $0.02692212。过去 24 小时内，ZERA 的交易价格在 $ 0.01935516$ 0.02775152 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。ZERA 的历史最高价为 $ 0.04713878，历史最低价为 $ 0.01672797

从短期表现来看，ZERA 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +7.69%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +24.09%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -4.98%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

ZERA（ZERA）市场信息

$ 27.20M
$ 27.20M$ 27.20M

--
----

$ 27.20M
$ 27.20M$ 27.20M

999.37M
999.37M 999.37M

999,374,720.5338783
999,374,720.5338783 999,374,720.5338783

ZERA 的当前市值为 $ 27.20M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。ZERA 的流通量为 999.37M，总供应量是 999374720.5338783，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 27.20M

ZERA（ZERA）价格历史 USD

今天内，ZERA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00522598
在过去30天内，ZERA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，ZERA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，ZERA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00522598+24.09%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

什么是ZERA (ZERA)

What Is ZERA?

ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.

At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing

How Does It Work?

ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:

  • Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.

  • Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.

  • Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.

The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.

What Is the ZERA Token Used For?

ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.

This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.

Founder & Origin

Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.

Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.

Privacy & Extensibility

  • Privacy + Compliance Posture: The protocol is non-custodial, does not require intermediate pegs, and avoids direct protocol fees. Reserves always remain fully backed by deposits, and optional relayers further reduce network-level linkability
  • Extensibility: The architecture is designed to add more collateral types and, over time, support cross-chain sources through adapter modules while preserving unified anonymity sets and burn accounting.

ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.

Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.

ZERA (ZERA) 资源

ZERA 价格预测 (USD)

ZERA（ZERA）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 ZERA（ZERA）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 ZERA 的长期和短期价格预测。

ZERA 兑换为当地货币

ZERA（ZERA）代币经济

了解 ZERA（ZERA）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 ZERA 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 ZERA (ZERA) 的其他问题

ZERA（ZERA）今日价格是多少？
ZERA 实时价格为 0.02692212 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 ZERA 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 ZERA 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.02692212。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
ZERA 的市值是多少？
ZERA 的市值为 $ 27.20M USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
ZERA 的流通供应量是多少？
ZERA 的流通供应量为 999.37M USD
ZERA 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
ZERA 的历史最高价是 0.04713878 USD
ZERA 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
ZERA 的历史最低价是 0.01672797 USD
ZERA 的交易量是多少？
ZERA 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
ZERA 今年会涨吗？
ZERA 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 ZERA 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 08:55:23 (UTC+8)

