Zclassic 价格 (ZCL)
今天 Zclassic (ZCL) 的实时价格为 0.077824 USD。目前其市值为 $ 721.67K USD。ZCL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zclassic 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 147.70 USD
- Zclassic 当天价格变化为 +3.64%
- 其循环供应量为 9.29M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZCL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZCL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Zclassic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00273684。
在过去30天内，Zclassic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0421351276。
在过去60天内，Zclassic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0680160747。
在过去90天内，Zclassic 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03298473140394095。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00273684
|+3.64%
|30天
|$ +0.0421351276
|+54.14%
|60天
|$ +0.0680160747
|+87.40%
|90天
|$ +0.03298473140394095
|+73.56%
Zclassic 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.78%
+3.64%
+8.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Zclassic is a fork of Zcash founded by Rhett Creighton but with the 20% founders’ reward and slow start removed. Miners are simply earning their fair reward, we believe they deserve it, and the coin development can be supported by the community. ZCL also differs from ZEC by removing the slow start (source), we are not trying to deliberately engineer scarcity: The Market decides the price. We are using the same parameters which were produced in the now famous secure "trusted setup meeting" (source) where Peter Todd participated, and he confirmed to us (source) they are safe to use. If just one of the participants kept their key secret and destroyed it, the whole system is secure. Zcash is a cryptocurrency run by the Zero Coin Inc. In order to fund their operations, a 20% mining “Founder’s Reward” is included. Every block, in order to maintain consensus, miners running the Zcash code send 20% of their newly mined rewards to an address controlled by the Zero Coin Inc. Because the Zcash source code is open source, Zclassic simply removes the 20% Founder’s Reward. This gives people the option to mine a blockchain using the same technology of Zcash, but without paying the 20% Founder’s Reward. The mission of Zclassic is to stay as similar to Zcash from a technology perspective, but to never take any pre-mine, founder’s-reward or any other kind of fee that goes to a small group of individuals with special permissions whether elected, appointed, or otherwise.
|1 ZCL 兑换 AUD
A$0.12529664
|1 ZCL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0622592
|1 ZCL 兑换 EUR
€0.07548928
|1 ZCL 兑换 USD
$0.077824
|1 ZCL 兑换 MYR
RM0.34787328
|1 ZCL 兑换 TRY
₺2.75030016
|1 ZCL 兑换 JPY
¥12.25183232
|1 ZCL 兑换 RUB
₽8.63924224
|1 ZCL 兑换 INR
₹6.67574272
|1 ZCL 兑换 IDR
Rp1,255.22563072
|1 ZCL 兑换 PHP
₱4.513792
|1 ZCL 兑换 EGP
￡E.3.95034624
|1 ZCL 兑换 BRL
R$0.4786176
|1 ZCL 兑换 CAD
C$0.11206656
|1 ZCL 兑换 BDT
৳9.299968
|1 ZCL 兑换 NGN
₦120.28399616
|1 ZCL 兑换 UAH
₴3.27716864
|1 ZCL 兑换 VES
Bs3.969024
|1 ZCL 兑换 PKR
Rs21.6895488
|1 ZCL 兑换 KZT
₸40.85215232
|1 ZCL 兑换 THB
฿2.67403264
|1 ZCL 兑换 TWD
NT$2.56118784
|1 ZCL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.07081984
|1 ZCL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.60469248
|1 ZCL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.78680064