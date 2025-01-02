would 价格 (WOULD)
今天 would (WOULD) 的实时价格为 0.285789 USD。目前其市值为 $ 283.38M USD。WOULD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
would 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.31M USD
- would 当天价格变化为 -15.05%
- 其循环供应量为 999.45M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WOULD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WOULD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，would 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.050664182572975。
在过去30天内，would 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +49.7891484870。
在过去60天内，would 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，would 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
would 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The "Would" meme, emerging in September 2022, represents a significant moment in internet culture through its simple yet effective format. The meme typically features various subjects - from animals to people - speaking or interacting with microphones, accompanied by the single-word caption "would." While the original creator remains unknown, the first widely-circulated version showed a cat scratching its nose on a microphone. The format gained initial traction through X account x.com/reactjpg, but truly exploded in popularity when users began deploying it as a reaction to @mugshawtys' posts - a X account known for sharing attractive mugshots. The meme's implied meaning of "would have sex with" became its defining characteristic, though its usage expanded to include reactions to food, cars, and various other subjects through accounts like x.com/fuckedupfoods and x.com/fuckedupcars. One particularly memorable variant features the chaotic 2018 Japanese Parliament brawl photo, which became one of the most widely shared versions of the meme. Throughout late 2022, the format maintained strong momentum across social media platforms, with users creatively adapting it to various contexts while maintaining its core humor. The meme's cultural impact reached new heights when Elon Musk, known for his influential social media presence, tweeted about it twice on November 23rd and 24th, 2024. Declaring it his favorite meme, Musk's endorsement transformed what was already a popular format into a mainstream social media phenomenon, cementing its place in internet history. The "Would" meme's success lies in its versatility and simplicity - a single word carrying layers of meaning, from genuine appreciation to ironic humor, making it a perfect example of modern internet communication.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。
