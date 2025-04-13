WingRiders 价格 (WRT)
今天 WingRiders (WRT) 的实时价格为 0.02205799 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WRT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WingRiders 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- WingRiders 当天价格变化为 +2.44%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WRT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WRT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WingRiders 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00052611。
在过去30天内，WingRiders 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013821249。
在过去60天内，WingRiders 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0029464401。
在过去90天内，WingRiders 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.012750441983563676。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00052611
|+2.44%
|30天
|$ -0.0013821249
|-6.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0029464401
|-13.35%
|90天
|$ -0.012750441983563676
|-36.63%
WingRiders 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.05%
+2.44%
+0.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated. What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more. History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming. What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet. What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt
