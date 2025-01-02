Vara Network 价格 (VARA)
今天 Vara Network (VARA) 的实时价格为 0.01938375 USD。目前其市值为 $ 30.31M USD。VARA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Vara Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 279.48K USD
- Vara Network 当天价格变化为 +7.73%
- 其循环供应量为 1.56B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VARA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VARA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Vara Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00139149。
在过去30天内，Vara Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0068335607。
在过去60天内，Vara Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0041913618。
在过去90天内，Vara Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.004071849511130354。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00139149
|+7.73%
|30天
|$ -0.0068335607
|-35.25%
|60天
|$ +0.0041913618
|+21.62%
|90天
|$ -0.004071849511130354
|-17.35%
Vara Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.07%
+7.73%
-6.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network. 1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project. 2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round. 3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability. 4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch. 5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet. Current Status of Vara: Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success. One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects. What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community: - Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space - Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment - Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VARA 兑换 AUD
A$0.031014
|1 VARA 兑换 GBP
￡0.015507
|1 VARA 兑换 EUR
€0.0186084
|1 VARA 兑换 USD
$0.01938375
|1 VARA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0866453625
|1 VARA 兑换 TRY
₺0.6844402125
|1 VARA 兑换 JPY
¥3.0399535125
|1 VARA 兑换 RUB
₽2.161288125
|1 VARA 兑换 INR
₹1.6623504
|1 VARA 兑换 IDR
Rp312.6410852625
|1 VARA 兑换 PHP
₱1.1221252875
|1 VARA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.9841129875
|1 VARA 兑换 BRL
R$0.12017925
|1 VARA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0279126
|1 VARA 兑换 BDT
৳2.316358125
|1 VARA 兑换 NGN
₦29.9593301625
|1 VARA 兑换 UAH
₴0.8162497125
|1 VARA 兑换 VES
Bs0.98857125
|1 VARA 兑换 PKR
Rs5.402251125
|1 VARA 兑换 KZT
₸10.1751118875
|1 VARA 兑换 THB
฿0.6642811125
|1 VARA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6375315375
|1 VARA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.017445375
|1 VARA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1506117375
|1 VARA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1959697125