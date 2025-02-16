Universal BTC 价格 (UNIBTC)
今天 Universal BTC (UNIBTC) 的实时价格为 96,015 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。UNIBTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Universal BTC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 220.92K USD
- Universal BTC 当天价格变化为 +0.78%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNIBTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNIBTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Universal BTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +745.44。
在过去30天内，Universal BTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2,505.1369665000。
在过去60天内，Universal BTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -5,038.2431025000。
在过去90天内，Universal BTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +19,538.64995930555。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +745.44
|+0.78%
|30天
|$ -2,505.1369665000
|-2.60%
|60天
|$ -5,038.2431025000
|-5.24%
|90天
|$ +19,538.64995930555
|+25.55%
Universal BTC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
+0.78%
+0.50%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
A brand new restaking protocol that accepts wrapped BTC tokens in partnership with the BTC staking protocol Babylon chain. The wBTC token on the Ethereum blockchain is supported, allowing all wBTC token holders to enjoy both yield on staking BTC tokens and the security of the Ethereum network. The need for BTC holders to earn yield while safely holding their BTC tokens has been long recognized. The market is anticipating Babylon's Bitcoin Staking Protocol as a prominent solution. While Babylon is designed for restaking on top of the BTC blockchain network, there is also interest in solutions for BTC-pegged tokens like wBTC, BTCB, or other wrapped BTC tokens, rather than just native BTC tokens. Bedrock's uniBTC provides an innovative restaking solution for wBTC holders to earn BTC restaking rewards without redeeming wBTC. It maintains the high security standards of the Ethereum blockchain, with the entire staking/unstaking process protected by multiple rounds of audited smart contracts. With Bedrock's extensive experience in developing various liquid staking and liquid restaking products, uniBTC offers a viable option for users of wrapped BTC tokens to earn multiple rewards by simply minting their wrapped BTC tokens into uniBTC.
