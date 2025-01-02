tBTC 价格 (TBTC)
今天 tBTC (TBTC) 的实时价格为 96,392 USD。目前其市值为 $ 445.76M USD。TBTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
tBTC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.47M USD
- tBTC 当天价格变化为 +3.49%
- 其循环供应量为 4.63K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TBTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TBTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，tBTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +3,249.46。
在过去30天内，tBTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1,898.3151304000。
在过去60天内，tBTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +40,204.8236632000。
在过去90天内，tBTC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +34,997.78007972766。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +3,249.46
|+3.49%
|30天
|$ +1,898.3151304000
|+1.97%
|60天
|$ +40,204.8236632000
|+41.71%
|90天
|$ +34,997.78007972766
|+57.01%
tBTC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
+3.49%
+0.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
|1 TBTC 兑换 AUD
A$155,191.12
|1 TBTC 兑换 GBP
￡77,113.6
|1 TBTC 兑换 EUR
€92,536.32
|1 TBTC 兑换 USD
$96,392
|1 TBTC 兑换 MYR
RM430,872.24
|1 TBTC 兑换 TRY
₺3,403,601.52
|1 TBTC 兑换 JPY
¥15,138,363.6
|1 TBTC 兑换 RUB
₽10,747,708
|1 TBTC 兑换 INR
₹8,265,614
|1 TBTC 兑换 IDR
Rp1,554,709,459.76
|1 TBTC 兑换 PHP
₱5,580,132.88
|1 TBTC 兑换 EGP
￡E.4,891,894
|1 TBTC 兑换 BRL
R$598,594.32
|1 TBTC 兑换 CAD
C$138,804.48
|1 TBTC 兑换 BDT
৳11,518,844
|1 TBTC 兑换 NGN
₦148,982,511.28
|1 TBTC 兑换 UAH
₴4,059,067.12
|1 TBTC 兑换 VES
Bs4,915,992
|1 TBTC 兑换 PKR
Rs26,864,450.4
|1 TBTC 兑换 KZT
₸50,599,052.56
|1 TBTC 兑换 THB
฿3,303,353.84
|1 TBTC 兑换 TWD
NT$3,170,332.88
|1 TBTC 兑换 CHF
Fr86,752.8
|1 TBTC 兑换 HKD
HK$748,965.84
|1 TBTC 兑换 MAD
.د.م974,523.12