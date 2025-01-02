Spintria 价格 (SP)
今天 Spintria (SP) 的实时价格为 0.02238214 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.15M USD。SP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Spintria 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 34.15K USD
- Spintria 当天价格变化为 -0.07%
- 其循环供应量为 51.56M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Spintria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Spintria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0063374380。
在过去60天内，Spintria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0035592772。
在过去90天内，Spintria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0110529455774235。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30天
|$ -0.0063374380
|-28.31%
|60天
|$ -0.0035592772
|-15.90%
|90天
|$ -0.0110529455774235
|-33.05%
Spintria 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.04%
-0.07%
+0.37%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降,也可能上升,而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。
|1 SP 兑换 AUD
A$0.0360352454
|1 SP 兑换 GBP
￡0.017905712
|1 SP 兑换 EUR
€0.0214868544
|1 SP 兑换 USD
$0.02238214
