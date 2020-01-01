Space（$SPACE）信息

Space is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the viral cultural moment tied to the phrase “holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity” from the iconic musical Wicked. Rooted in pop culture, Space celebrates the creativity, humor, and community spirit that emerge from shared online experiences. Leveraging Solana's fast and efficient ecosystem, this accessible meme token has captured the imagination of people around the world. With its origins cemented in modern pop culture, Space has grown into a fun, community-driven project that brings people together through a shared love of memes, music, and theater.