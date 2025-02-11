Puffy 价格 (PUFFY)
今天 Puffy (PUFFY) 的实时价格为 0.00000231 USD。目前其市值为 $ 102.66K USD。PUFFY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Puffy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 205.07K USD
- Puffy 当天价格变化为 +0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 44.44B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PUFFY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PUFFY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000022298。
在过去60天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000022520。
在过去90天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00017641014075383258。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.64%
|30天
|$ -0.0000022298
|-96.52%
|60天
|$ -0.0000022520
|-97.49%
|90天
|$ -0.00017641014075383258
|-98.70%
Puffy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.14%
+0.64%
-76.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$PUFFY: The Meme Token on the Solana blockchain that’s all about fun, quality, and community. $PUFFY isn’t just any token; it’s represented by Puffy, the pufferfish who guides YOU to hidden treasures, with $PUFFY being the most valuable of all. The mission is straightforward: bring back the joy and quality to meme tokens, while ensuring the community always comes first. Community Focused: Puffy prioritises creating a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone’s voice is heard. $PUFFY is a token built by and for the community. Fun and Engagement: Puffy aims to make meme tokens exciting again with creative campaigns, engaging content, and continuous updates. From contests to challenges, $PUFFY is about having fun together. Team Spirit: Moving $PUFFY forward is a collective effort. Puffy believes in the strength of collaboration and unity, working together to navigate the crypto world.
