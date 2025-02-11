Puffy 图标

Puffy (PUFFY) 实时价格图表

+0.60%(1D)

今天 Puffy (PUFFY) 的价格

今天 Puffy (PUFFY) 的实时价格为 0.00000231 USD。目前其市值为 $ 102.66K USD。PUFFY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Puffy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 205.07K USD
- Puffy 当天价格变化为 +0.64%
- 其循环供应量为 44.44B USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 PUFFY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PUFFY 价格信息的首选平台。

Puffy (PUFFY) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000022298
在过去60天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000022520
在过去90天内，Puffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00017641014075383258

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.64%
30天$ -0.0000022298-96.52%
60天$ -0.0000022520-97.49%
90天$ -0.00017641014075383258-98.70%

Puffy (PUFFY) 价格分析

Puffy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00000229
$ 0.00000241
$ 0.00055347
+0.14%

+0.64%

-76.24%

Puffy (PUFFY) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 102.66K
$ 205.07K
44.44B
什么是Puffy (PUFFY)

$PUFFY: The Meme Token on the Solana blockchain that’s all about fun, quality, and community. $PUFFY isn’t just any token; it’s represented by Puffy, the pufferfish who guides YOU to hidden treasures, with $PUFFY being the most valuable of all. The mission is straightforward: bring back the joy and quality to meme tokens, while ensuring the community always comes first. Community Focused: Puffy prioritises creating a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone’s voice is heard. $PUFFY is a token built by and for the community. Fun and Engagement: Puffy aims to make meme tokens exciting again with creative campaigns, engaging content, and continuous updates. From contests to challenges, $PUFFY is about having fun together. Team Spirit: Moving $PUFFY forward is a collective effort. Puffy believes in the strength of collaboration and unity, working together to navigate the crypto world.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Puffy (PUFFY) 资源

官网

大家还在问：关于 Puffy (PUFFY) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

