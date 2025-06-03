什么是Polly (POLLY)

Polly is an independent, character-driven memecoin inspired by the emotional storytelling and meme power of Web3-native brands. While Polly draws aesthetic and narrative inspiration from Pengu and the broader Pudgy Penguins universe, this project has no official affiliation with Pudgy Penguins or its parent company. Polly stands on her own as a symbol of resilience, warmth, and community-driven energy. As a memecoin, she blends cultural relevance with viral charm—designed to appeal to both crypto natives and newcomers alike. The project is focused on building a fun, supportive, and emotionally resonant community while carving out its own lane in the meme economy through digital expression, storytelling, and collective vibes.

Polly (POLLY) 资源 官网