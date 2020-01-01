Passage（PASG）信息

Passage empowers brands to host engaging, immersive virtual events that captivate audiences and foster real connection.

With 1-click access, users can instantly dive into stunning 3D environments and spatial audio/video on any device, without the need for downloads or special hardware. Through its integration with Unreal Engine, Passage allows teams to effortlessly create dynamic, gamified experiences that elevate their brand presence and keep attendees engaged, going beyond traditional platforms like Zoom or Teams. Passage brings digital events to life, making it easy to deliver impactful, memorable online experiences.