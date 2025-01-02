Ouroboros 价格 (ORX)
今天 Ouroboros (ORX) 的实时价格为 0.04251378 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.49M USD。ORX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ouroboros 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 27.50K USD
- Ouroboros 当天价格变化为 +13.68%
- 其循环供应量为 35.10M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ORX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ORX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ouroboros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00511698。
在过去30天内，Ouroboros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0475019388。
在过去60天内，Ouroboros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0381180634。
在过去90天内，Ouroboros 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00511698
|+13.68%
|30天
|$ +0.0475019388
|+111.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0381180634
|-89.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ouroboros 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.81%
+13.68%
+1.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable. You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence: TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims. Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
|1 ORX 兑换 AUD
A$0.068022048
|1 ORX 兑换 GBP
￡0.034011024
|1 ORX 兑换 EUR
€0.0412383666
|1 ORX 兑换 USD
$0.04251378
|1 ORX 兑换 MYR
RM0.1900365966
|1 ORX 兑换 TRY
₺1.500736434
|1 ORX 兑换 JPY
¥6.676789149
|1 ORX 兑换 RUB
₽4.7181793044
|1 ORX 兑换 INR
₹3.6451314972
|1 ORX 兑换 IDR
Rp685.7060330334
|1 ORX 兑换 PHP
₱2.4649489644
|1 ORX 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.1584246106
|1 ORX 兑换 BRL
R$0.2631602982
|1 ORX 兑换 CAD
C$0.0612198432
|1 ORX 兑换 BDT
৳5.08039671
|1 ORX 兑换 NGN
₦65.7088732302
|1 ORX 兑换 UAH
₴1.7902552758
|1 ORX 兑换 VES
Bs2.16820278
|1 ORX 兑换 PKR
Rs11.848590486
|1 ORX 兑换 KZT
₸22.3167585354
|1 ORX 兑换 THB
฿1.4577975162
|1 ORX 兑换 TWD
NT$1.3974279486
|1 ORX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.038262402
|1 ORX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3303320706
|1 ORX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.4298143158