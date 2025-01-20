Oobit 价格 (OBT)
今天 Oobit (OBT) 的实时价格为 0.01979497 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.92M USD。OBT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Oobit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 308.71K USD
- Oobit 当天价格变化为 -10.12%
- 其循环供应量为 350.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OBT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OBT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Oobit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00223069191399549。
在过去30天内，Oobit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0021158348。
在过去60天内，Oobit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0093343834。
在过去90天内，Oobit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00519076263888091。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00223069191399549
|-10.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0021158348
|-10.68%
|60天
|$ -0.0093343834
|-47.15%
|90天
|$ -0.00519076263888091
|-20.77%
Oobit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+5.40%
-10.12%
-20.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Oobit (OBT) is a financial services provider that has developed a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by blockchain. Its products and underlying technologies facilitate the fast and easy execution of crypto-to-fiat transactions by people and businesses around the world. Promote the everyday utility of digital assets while addressing the unmet needs of >1b global citizens. Oobit is harnessing crypto to felicitate a connection to traditional finance. Oobit was launched in 2017 with a simple yet ambitious aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. Oobit’s native token (OBT) runs on the Ethereum blockchain. OBT is the fuel that runs the Oobit ecosystem — enabling fast and secure payments and transfers while maintaining crypto-to-fiat transactions at low fees. What Makes OBT Unique? Oobit (OBT), enables cross-border payments. The Oobit ecosystem is fueled by OBT, offering a wide range of rewards, perks, and benefits, applicable to its holders by offsetting transaction fees when making direct payments at almost any POS globally, buying crypto assets, sending crypto, or converting crypto. The company's core value is the ecosystem enabling crypto payments globally, simply, fast, efficient, and at a low cost How Is the Oobit Network Secured? The OBT token runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The OBT token is a standard version ERC-20 token. The platform also functions as a secure MPC and Cold wallet backed by GK8 military-grade security and hosts its OBT tokens. Where Can You Buy OBT? Swapping crypto or Buying OBT with a credit card on the Oobit App, swapping USDT for OBT on PancakeSwap, Receiving OBT through Community Airdrops Winning OBT through Contests
