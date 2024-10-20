NULL MATRIX（NULL）信息

NULL Matrix is a deflationary token (starting 10k NULL tokens) that utilizes a renounced immutable contract to accumulate trading fees from every transactions to burn NULL tokens every 8 hours. The NULL Matrix created 10 managed liquidity pools on Base chain. The 10 tokens that were picked were the top volumes tokens on Base at inception on Oct 20, 2024. Since the NULL Matrix owns and manages the 10 liquidity pools, it can accumulate the trading fees from each LP (most are 1%) and store it within the smart contract. Every 8 hours, it will utilize the fees collected to buy NULL and burn them. Since there are so many liquidity pairing now, it can accumulate fees faster and faster as each LP paired with the top volumes coins on base will create massive price inequalities between each LP. Arbitrage bots, users and uniswap router will automatically arbitrage all the LP to equalize the price, thus generating massive amount of transactions that goes through the Null Matrix thus creating a steady burning mechanism of the 10k supplies.