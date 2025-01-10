Moosecoin 价格 (MOOSE)
今天 Moosecoin (MOOSE) 的实时价格为 0.00101123 USD。目前其市值为 $ 965.83K USD。MOOSE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Moosecoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 25.06K USD
- Moosecoin 当天价格变化为 -6.80%
- 其循环供应量为 955.10M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MOOSE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MOOSE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Moosecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Moosecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Moosecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Moosecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Moosecoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.26%
-6.80%
-5.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
|1 MOOSE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0016280803
|1 MOOSE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0008190963
|1 MOOSE 兑换 EUR
€0.0009808931
|1 MOOSE 兑换 USD
$0.00101123
|1 MOOSE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0045404227
|1 MOOSE 兑换 TRY
₺0.0358177666
|1 MOOSE 兑换 JPY
¥0.1598451261
|1 MOOSE 兑换 RUB
₽0.1029027648
|1 MOOSE 兑换 INR
₹0.08696578
|1 MOOSE 兑换 IDR
Rp16.3101590069
|1 MOOSE 兑换 PHP
₱0.0591670673
|1 MOOSE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0511176765
|1 MOOSE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0061280538
|1 MOOSE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0014561712
|1 MOOSE 兑换 BDT
৳0.1233498354
|1 MOOSE 兑换 NGN
₦1.5653638154
|1 MOOSE 兑换 UAH
₴0.0428660397
|1 MOOSE 兑换 VES
Bs0.05359519
|1 MOOSE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.2819915978
|1 MOOSE 兑换 KZT
₸0.5316642848
|1 MOOSE 兑换 THB
฿0.0349784457
|1 MOOSE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0333301408
|1 MOOSE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0009202193
|1 MOOSE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0078673694
|1 MOOSE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0101729738