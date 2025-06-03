Monsterra 价格 (MSTR)
今天 Monsterra (MSTR) 的实时价格为 0.149545 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.88M USD。MSTR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Monsterra 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Monsterra 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 12.55M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MSTR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MSTR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Monsterra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，Monsterra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去60天内，Monsterra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0150853967。
在过去90天内，Monsterra 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1482476809508171778。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ -0.0150853967
|-10.08%
|90天
|$ +0.1482476809508171778
|+11,427.23%
Monsterra 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
🌈 Monsterra by @CrescentShineStudio is the #1 Multi-chain P2E on #BNB, #Avalanche, #OKX, #AuraNetwork with Free to Play & Earn Model. Monsterra powered by CrescentShine Studio is one of the Top GameFi projects on BNB Chain(By DappRadar) & Avalanche & OKC and upcoming on AURA Network with 450K ++ Gamers till now. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment. A quick rundown of Monsterra: ☀️$2,5M fundraised by Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures ☀️Various utilities for both NFT & tokens ☀️Unique land shaping and highly customizable mechanics. ☀️Special Breeding mechanism between 5 races with unique DNAs; ☀️6 Dynamic Battle Modes (PvE & PvP), Clan modes & mini-games. ☀️Innovative token & NFT staking allows to use while staking tokens. ☀️Large ecosystem with easy scalability for Multi-chain, Multi-device & Multi-language. ☀️Balanced economy with many anti-inflation mechanisms. 9- COMPONENT ECOSYSTEM : 1/ Gameplay: https://onelink.to/sbadfd 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Bridges (for multi chain): https://bridge.monsterra.io/ 6/ Guild Portal- Clan Mode 7/ Portal Games https://minigames.monsterra.io/#/home 8/ MonsWallet: https://wallet.monsterra.io/ 9/ MonsTV: TBC 💥MORE INFORMATION AT: 👉 Trailer Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0IP4Oajxxc 👉 Gameplay Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYHd-RHI_g 👉 Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.monsterra.io/
|1 MSTR 兑换 VND
₫3,935.276675
|1 MSTR 兑换 AUD
A$0.2302993
|1 MSTR 兑换 GBP
￡0.1106633
|1 MSTR 兑换 EUR
€0.13010415
|1 MSTR 兑换 USD
$0.149545
|1 MSTR 兑换 MYR
RM0.6340708
|1 MSTR 兑换 TRY
₺5.85468675
|1 MSTR 兑换 JPY
¥21.3998895
|1 MSTR 兑换 RUB
₽11.79461415
|1 MSTR 兑换 INR
₹12.801052
|1 MSTR 兑换 IDR
Rp2,451.5569848
|1 MSTR 兑换 KRW
₩205.98477845
|1 MSTR 兑换 PHP
₱8.32517015
|1 MSTR 兑换 EGP
￡E.7.42790015
|1 MSTR 兑换 BRL
R$0.84792015
|1 MSTR 兑换 CAD
C$0.20487665
|1 MSTR 兑换 BDT
৳18.2803808
|1 MSTR 兑换 NGN
₦236.62056715
|1 MSTR 兑换 UAH
₴6.21359475
|1 MSTR 兑换 VES
Bs14.35632
|1 MSTR 兑换 PKR
Rs42.06551305
|1 MSTR 兑换 KZT
₸76.61040805
|1 MSTR 兑换 THB
฿4.87068065
|1 MSTR 兑换 TWD
NT$4.48784545
|1 MSTR 兑换 AED
د.إ0.54883015
|1 MSTR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.1226269
|1 MSTR 兑换 HKD
HK$1.1724328
|1 MSTR 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.37431855
|1 MSTR 兑换 MXN
$2.87575035