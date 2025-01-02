Mithril 价格 (MITH)
今天 Mithril (MITH) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 101.19K USD。MITH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mithril 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.35K USD
- Mithril 当天价格变化为 -1.37%
- 其循环供应量为 618.75M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MITH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MITH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mithril 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Mithril 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Mithril 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Mithril 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30天
|$ 0
|-30.12%
|60天
|$ 0
|-21.44%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mithril 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.28%
-1.37%
-18.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MITH 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MITH 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MITH 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MITH 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MITH 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MITH 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MITH 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MITH 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MITH 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MITH 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MITH 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MITH 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MITH 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MITH 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MITH 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MITH 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MITH 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MITH 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MITH 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MITH 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MITH 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MITH 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MITH 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MITH 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MITH 兑换 MAD
.د.م--