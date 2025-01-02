Metacade 价格 (MCADE)
今天 Metacade (MCADE) 的实时价格为 0.02624239 USD。目前其市值为 $ 46.08M USD。MCADE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Metacade 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 344.41K USD
- Metacade 当天价格变化为 +0.22%
- 其循环供应量为 1.76B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MCADE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MCADE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Metacade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Metacade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0168209206。
在过去60天内，Metacade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0796275726。
在过去90天内，Metacade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.019063431904821865。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30天
|$ +0.0168209206
|+64.10%
|60天
|$ +0.0796275726
|+303.43%
|90天
|$ +0.019063431904821865
|+265.55%
Metacade 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
+0.22%
-12.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Metacade is the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate. Our vision is to create a fun and dynamic virtual hangout for like-minded people to enjoy all things GameFi and experience everything that Web3 culture has to offer... In the Metacade platform, you will be able to meet fellow gamers, developers and entrepreneurs who want to share their interests, ideas, skills, and talents with one common goal. You will be able to see what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish reviews, gain access to the most advanced GameFi alpha and interact with other members in real-time - all whilst being rewarded with the native $MCADE token for your own input into the community We want to put games back into the hands of gamers, and that is why $MCADE token holders will be able to vote on which developer-submitted games will receive funding via our Metagrants scheme. Web3 technology is revolutionising how the world functions and Metacade will revolutionise how a traditional community gaming hub is operated and owned.
|1 MCADE 兑换 AUD
A$0.041987824
|1 MCADE 兑换 GBP
￡0.020993912
|1 MCADE 兑换 EUR
€0.0251926944
|1 MCADE 兑换 USD
$0.02624239
|1 MCADE 兑换 MYR
RM0.1173034833
|1 MCADE 兑换 TRY
₺0.9266187909
|1 MCADE 兑换 JPY
¥4.125303708
|1 MCADE 兑换 RUB
₽2.9257640611
|1 MCADE 兑换 INR
₹2.2502849425
|1 MCADE 兑换 IDR
Rp423.2642955817
|1 MCADE 兑换 PHP
₱1.5202216527
|1 MCADE 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.3320637164
|1 MCADE 兑换 BRL
R$0.1621779702
|1 MCADE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0377890416
|1 MCADE 兑换 BDT
৳3.135965605
|1 MCADE 兑换 NGN
₦40.6226948722
|1 MCADE 兑换 UAH
₴1.1037549234
|1 MCADE 兑换 VES
Bs1.33836189
|1 MCADE 兑换 PKR
Rs7.3098177345
|1 MCADE 兑换 KZT
₸13.7754177827
|1 MCADE 兑换 THB
฿0.8995891292
|1 MCADE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.8628497832
|1 MCADE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.023618151
|1 MCADE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2039033703
|1 MCADE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.265048139