什么是Meta BSC (META)

META BSC is a meme & rewards token; aimed at positioning itself for a presence in the upcoming Metaverse as it continues to evolve toward mainstream adoption. META prides itself in being a truly 100% community owned project (with no formal dev or marketing wallets); instead focused on distributing high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards to all holders of the token; 2% per transaction funding the LP of the project; the rest (10% on buys, 15% on sells) going back to holders automatically. Officially Certik audited and demonstrably secure, META aims to stand out against a vast array of short-lived, fly-by-night projects, and continues to harness its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and grass-roots, meme fueled crypto token. The community has continued to innovate; first by launching their Official Dapp; enabling users to view and claim their pending SHIB rewards at their leisure, as well as upcoming games presently in development. META BSC is committed to iteratively releasing new and enjoyable features for its community members; with the broader vision of the development of a system that can integrate directly in to VR applications and the Metaverse.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Meta BSC (META) 资源 官网