LUCI（LUCI）信息

Cute demon chilling in a very warm place. No dev, just Luci and the community. 👹

From the artist's account: "I made this lil guy the other day, and I've been obsessed with him ever since. Trying something new here. I’ll keep creating LUCI content and breathing life into this cute demon & I’ll support community initiatives with art. But the rest is up to the community. I think CTOs are a great way to build strong communities, but I don't like that someone has to rug first for people to CTO it—so that's why I'm trying this. I'm not sure what will happen, but I hope you'll like LUCI as much as I do.