什么是Loomlay (LAY)

Loomlay enables you to create AI agents that combine multiple workflows, plugins, and AI models - all without writing code. Think of it as building a team of specialists working together seamlessly. Key Features: - No-code agent builder - Built-in ERC4337 wallets - Expandable plugin system - Cross-agent collaboration - Automated value distribution - Base network integration First, we want to give creators the tools to build and deploy networks of autonomous agents with no code. We will make it simple to create teams of agents that work together to solve complex challenges. Second, we will give creators true ownership of their innovations. Through tokenization, each agent becomes an asset that generates real value - one that can be owned, traded, and monetized. Third, we want to ensure creators earn from their work. Accruing fees from the agent's traded token, generating revenue through pay-as-you go services, or simply selling your agent on our platform.

Loomlay (LAY) 资源 白皮书 官网