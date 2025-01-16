Loomlay 价格 (LAY)
今天 Loomlay (LAY) 的实时价格为 0.06023 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.83M USD。LAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Loomlay 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.61M USD
- Loomlay 当天价格变化为 +11.23%
- 其循环供应量为 142.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Loomlay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00607869。
在过去30天内，Loomlay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Loomlay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Loomlay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00607869
|+11.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Loomlay 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.01%
+11.23%
-46.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Loomlay enables you to create AI agents that combine multiple workflows, plugins, and AI models - all without writing code. Think of it as building a team of specialists working together seamlessly. Key Features: - No-code agent builder - Built-in ERC4337 wallets - Expandable plugin system - Cross-agent collaboration - Automated value distribution - Base network integration First, we want to give creators the tools to build and deploy networks of autonomous agents with no code. We will make it simple to create teams of agents that work together to solve complex challenges. Second, we will give creators true ownership of their innovations. Through tokenization, each agent becomes an asset that generates real value - one that can be owned, traded, and monetized. Third, we want to ensure creators earn from their work. Accruing fees from the agent's traded token, generating revenue through pay-as-you go services, or simply selling your agent on our platform.
