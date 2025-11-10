LiquidLaunch is the first native fair launch token platform and DEX aggregator built on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM. It empowers creators to launch ERC-20 tokens on-chain without permission, presale, or reliance on web2 infrastructure, offering a fast and frictionless path to liquidity.

The platform goes hand in hand with it’s other product, LiquidSwap, Routing trades through top HyperEVM DEXs like HyperSwap and KittenSwap, ensuring users get the best prices with minimal slippage.

New tokens, whether they’ve bonded through LiquidLaunch or not, are immediately tradable through LiquidSwap.

100% of the revenue generated on LiquidLaunch and LiquidSwap go back to $LIQD token stakers. (https://liqd.ag/staking)

Fair launches on LiquidLaunch mean there are no allocations or private rounds — just transparent, public launches powered entirely on-chain.