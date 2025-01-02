Lifeform 价格 (LFT)
今天 Lifeform (LFT) 的实时价格为 0.01311316 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.57M USD。LFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lifeform 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 81.10K USD
- Lifeform 当天价格变化为 +0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 120.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lifeform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00010727。
在过去30天内，Lifeform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0033647581。
在过去60天内，Lifeform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008329282。
在过去90天内，Lifeform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003133761167999414。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010727
|+0.82%
|30天
|$ -0.0033647581
|-25.65%
|60天
|$ -0.0008329282
|-6.35%
|90天
|$ -0.003133761167999414
|-19.28%
Lifeform 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.09%
+0.82%
+0.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lifeform, a pioneering provider of decentralized digital identity solutions, empowers individuals to securely and seamlessly navigate the digital realm. With a vision of inclusivity, Lifeform aims to facilitate the integration of the next billion users into the web3 revolution. At the forefront of innovation, Lifeform introduces hyper-realistic 3D virtual human avatars as NFT-based digital identities. These avatars are accessible across both web3 and traditional web2 platforms, offering users a unique and engaging identity experience. With the user-friendly Virtual Human Editor tool and cross-blockchain NFT storage, Lifeform ensures a smooth and intuitive process for creating and managing digital identities. One of Lifeform's groundbreaking developments is the creation of the Universal Domain, which provides domain names with the .btc suffix. This innovation simplifies authentication and positioning in blockchain networks, granting users complete control over their identity information. Leveraging the robust network of Bitcoin, Lifeform ensures global recognition and usability, thereby enhancing security in digital identity management. Backed by industry leaders such as Binance Labs and IDG Capital, Lifeform stands as a driving force in shaping the future of digital identity and web3 technology. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Lifeform strives to revolutionize the way individuals interact and transact in the digital world.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LFT 兑换 AUD
A$0.020981056
|1 LFT 兑换 GBP
￡0.010490528
|1 LFT 兑换 EUR
€0.0125886336
|1 LFT 兑换 USD
$0.01311316
|1 LFT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0586158252
|1 LFT 兑换 TRY
₺0.4630256796
|1 LFT 兑换 JPY
¥2.06204441
|1 LFT 兑换 RUB
₽1.4619862084
|1 LFT 兑换 INR
₹1.1239289436
|1 LFT 兑换 IDR
Rp211.5025510348
|1 LFT 兑换 PHP
₱0.7597764904
|1 LFT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.6656240016
|1 LFT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0810393288
|1 LFT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0188829504
|1 LFT 兑换 BDT
৳1.56702262
|1 LFT 兑换 NGN
₦20.2989094168
|1 LFT 兑换 UAH
₴0.5515395096
|1 LFT 兑换 VES
Bs0.66877116
|1 LFT 兑换 PKR
Rs3.652670718
|1 LFT 兑换 KZT
₸6.8834910788
|1 LFT 兑换 THB
฿0.4495191248
|1 LFT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4311607008
|1 LFT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.011801844
|1 LFT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1018892532
|1 LFT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.132442916