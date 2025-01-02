Komodo 价格 (KMD)
今天 Komodo (KMD) 的实时价格为 0.327954 USD。目前其市值为 $ 46.10M USD。KMD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Komodo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.69M USD
- Komodo 当天价格变化为 +5.95%
- 其循环供应量为 140.64M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KMD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KMD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Komodo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01841306。
在过去30天内，Komodo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0288890743。
在过去60天内，Komodo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1744644441。
在过去90天内，Komodo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.08842986494120076。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01841306
|+5.95%
|30天
|$ -0.0288890743
|-8.80%
|60天
|$ +0.1744644441
|+53.20%
|90天
|$ +0.08842986494120076
|+36.92%
Komodo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+5.95%
-0.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Komodo is an end-to-end blockchain infrastructure solutions provider. Consistently recognized as one of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects, Komodo is developing technologies at the cutting-edge of the blockchain industry. In reality, most blockchain platforms today are but a single blockchain that offers support for smart contracts and decentralized applications. This model forces all projects to share the same infrastructure, leading to congestion, increased transactions fees, and stifled growth. Whereas other blockchain platforms employ a single, shared-blockchain model, Komodo’s federated multi-chain architecture provides each and every external project with independent infrastructure and a dedicated blockchain. This multi-chain design is what makes Komodo unique among blockchain platforms. Each project is given the opportunity to create their own blockchain ecosystem via Komodo’s infinitely scalable infrastructure. Komodo’s tech enables seamless cross-chain interoperability among all federated blockchains. Every blockchain built with Komodo is also connected to 95% of chains outside the federation via atomic swap technology. Future plans are in place for blockchain bridging support, which will create cross-chain fungibility throughout the entire blockchains industry. Moreover, with Komodo’s architecture, multiple blockchains can sync up and function as a single chain. If one chain is not meeting performance needs, additional chains can be added to form a blockchain cluster. A blockchain cluster boosts performance linearly without inflating coin supply or devaluing the currency. The Komodo ecosystem is not only scalable and interoperable, it’s also secured with the power of the Bitcoin network. This is accomplished with a series of cross-chain notarizations that store a blockhash onto the Bitcoin ledger every ten minutes, providing protection from 51% attacks. Join Komodo as we continue to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KMD 兑换 AUD
A$0.5247264
|1 KMD 兑换 GBP
￡0.2623632
|1 KMD 兑换 EUR
€0.31483584
|1 KMD 兑换 USD
$0.327954
|1 KMD 兑换 MYR
RM1.46595438
|1 KMD 兑换 TRY
₺11.58005574
|1 KMD 兑换 JPY
¥51.56420742
|1 KMD 兑换 RUB
₽36.56359146
|1 KMD 兑换 INR
₹28.11221688
|1 KMD 兑换 IDR
Rp5,289.57990462
|1 KMD 兑换 PHP
₱18.99837522
|1 KMD 兑换 EGP
￡E.16.65022458
|1 KMD 兑换 BRL
R$2.0333148
|1 KMD 兑换 CAD
C$0.47225376
|1 KMD 兑换 BDT
৳39.190503
|1 KMD 兑换 NGN
₦507.66623292
|1 KMD 兑换 UAH
₴13.79374524
|1 KMD 兑换 VES
Bs16.725654
|1 KMD 兑换 PKR
Rs91.3515867
|1 KMD 兑换 KZT
₸172.15289322
|1 KMD 兑换 THB
฿11.24226312
|1 KMD 兑换 TWD
NT$10.78312752
|1 KMD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2951586
|1 KMD 兑换 HKD
HK$2.54820258
|1 KMD 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.3123354