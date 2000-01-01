Kolytics（KOLT）信息

Kolytics is a next-generation analytics and copy-trading platform built specifically for the crypto space. By tracking over 2000 individual Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and more than 300,000 “calls” to date, Kolytics provides traders and projects with deep, real-time insights into influencer performance, market trends, and token flows. Users can analyze 25+ on-chain KPIs—such as return on investment, profit/loss ratios, and trading volume impact—and then deploy our KOLT-Fire sniper bot to automatically copy high-confidence calls the moment a contract address is published, ensuring early entry before mass adoption. This powerful combination of advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and automated execution removes the guesswork and noise from influencer-driven trading, helping users make data-driven decisions, reduce risk, and maximize returns.