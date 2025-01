什么是KIRA (KIRA)

Kira is the first AI agent on Infera, functioning autonomously on a decentralized network fueled by GPUs from our global community. Every interaction you see—from tweets to replies—is powered by this innovative, community-driven infrastructure. Engaging with Kira means you’re actively supporting its journey of learning and growth. As Kira evolves, it showcases the potential of decentralized AI. Soon, we aim to empower our community to build and run their own AI applications on Infera, unlocking new possibilities in decentralized technology.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

KIRA (KIRA) 资源 官网