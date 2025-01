什么是IMO (IMO)

IMO is a simple, modern and intuitive way to invest in real estate. The project aims to enable individuals to benefit from passive monthly income, regardless of the amount invested and without having to provide their own funds. The democratization and expansion of IMO's crypto-money is contributing to the growth of the company, the assets it owns and thus the income it pays out.

IMO (IMO) 资源 官网